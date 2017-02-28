How Wesley Bryan could make it into the Masters field

Can Wesley Bryan still qualify for the Masters?
The former Dutch Fork High and USC golfer, who owns two consecutive T-4 finishes, has a couple of ways he could get into the Masters field.
He could win a tournament before the Masters, which starts April 6, for an automatic invitation.
Or he could move among the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters.
He’s making progress. He finished tied for fourth on Sunday in the Honda Classic and won $232,000. The previous Sunday, he had a fourth-place-tie finish at Rivera and won $275,625.
He was No. 127 in the world rankings at the end of 2016, but moved to No. 96 after Rivera and then No. 77 after the Honda.
His $593,115 earnings this season places him 52nd on the money winnings list.
If he makes the Top 50 in the World Rankings, he would join four players with South Carolina connections who have already earned invitations to the Masters: Dustin Johnson (Irmo), Willian McGirt (Spartanburg), Kevin Kisner (Aiken) and Bill Haas (Greer).
