Despite damage from Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town will be tough

If PGA Tour pros thought the wrath of Hurricane Matthew would lessen the challenge of Harbour Town Golf Links in the RBC Heritage, they will discover otherwise on their arrival at Hilton Head Island.
“Same tough, tight golf course,” Tour pros Mark Anderson and Tommy Gainey agreed after playing Harbour Town on Monday. “Nothing has changed from a playability standpoint.”
The 132 golfers who tee up in the Heritage in April will discover the same obstacles to success that Harbour Town has presented for 48 years. The course demands precision, not power.
Harbour Town lost more than 200 trees during the October hurricane that hammered the South Carolina coast, especially in the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort areas. But, Cary Corbitt said, “We replaced those needed to maintain the character of the golf course.”
Corbitt, Sea Pines Resort’s director of sports and operations, noted the course suffered no turf damage and reopened within a month following the hurricane. The companies that removed the debris and replaced trees used matting to protect the grasses from heavy equipment.
“The areas around the 10th green and between the 10th and 16th fairways took the hardest hits,” Corbitt said. “We lost two big oaks and a couple of pines there, but we replaced them. Overall, we had to replace about 12 trees to keep the course like it has been, and we added some others that aren’t in play.”
Harbour Town has stood the test of time. Despite improvements in the physical condition of players and in equipment, the course still plays to par of 71 and isn’t appreciably longer than in 1969 – the year the layout opened with Arnold Palmer winning the first Heritage. Corbitt said designer Pete Dye wanted to keep the distance under 7,000 yards, “until we added some yardage (to 7,100) in 2001.”
“You will have to hit the ball in the right places off the tee,” said Anderson, whose round Monday included a hole-in-one with a 7-iron from 191 yards on No. 7.
Prior to Matthew, 2016 looked like the best of times for the tournament. RBC extended its title sponsorship in July and Boeing, the presenting sponsor, soon followed suit.
“Christmas came early in that regard; we’re set through 2023 with two great partners,” longtime tournament director Steve Wilmot said. “The result of the hurricane presented some unexpected challenges, but now we’re ready to show the world we’re open for business and ready to go.
“Getting to where we are has been a Herculean effort, but we’re all set. We learned from it and we’ll be better for it.”
Perhaps the biggest change for fans will be in parking. The former lots are still being utilized for hurricane debris removal, and the complimentary parking site has been moved to the Hilton Head Public School Complex on the north end of the island. Shuttle service will operate from 6:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m.
“That’s different, and fans will see some different amenities at the golf course,” Wilmot said. “Things always change, and we’re not content with where we are. We want to continue to improve, and we will.”
Chip shots
Heritage tickets are on sale online at www.rbcheritage.com or by phone at 843-671-2448. … Skylar Thompson (Buford, Ga.), who has committed to play at South Carolina, ran away with the girls’ title in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship at Murrells Inlet. Trent Phillips (Inman), who has committed to Georgia, dominated the boys’ competition. Top finishers among Midlands players included Jensen Castle (West Columbia, 8), Jalen Castle (West Columbia, T11), Gracyn Burgess (Lexington, 13) and Isabella Rawl (Lexington, T16) among the girls and Tyler Gray (Lugoff, T12) and Bronson Myers (Columbia, T18) among the boys. … Volunteers are being sought for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship, set for May 27-31 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. Request a form or direct questions to www.uswafbvolunteers@gmail.com.
