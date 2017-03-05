Irmo’s Dustin Johnson wins in first tournament as No. 1

Another tournament, another win for Dustin Johnson.
The No. 1 golfer in the world, an Irmo native, joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win four or more World Golf Championship events with his victory in the WGC Mexico Championship. He becomes just the fifth player to win his first start after becoming World No. 1, joining Ian Woosnam, David Duval, Vijay Singh and Adam Scott.
“It means a lot obviously, it’s a tough spot to be in. There’s a lot of pressure on you. I came out and played really well,” Johnson said of winning as No. 1.
Johnson closed the tournament with a 3-under 68 to win by a stroke over Tommy Fleetwood. After an opening round 70, he blistered the course with back-to-back 66s to finish at 14-under.
Johnson’s victory also propelled him to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Johnson’s ascent in the rankings has been steady, highlighted by winning the 2016 U.S. Open, the first major tournament victory of his career.
In a decade-long PGA Tour career, Johnson has won at least one tournament every year since his rookie season. With Sunday’s victory, he’s won 14 times in 10 seasons.
Besides the U.S. Open, in 2016 Johnson won the WGC-Bridgestone (a World Golf Championship event) and the BMW Championship, part of the Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. In total, he cashed checks for more than $9 million, best in professional golf, while leading the Tour in scoring average and top-10 finishes.
