High school golfers set their eyes on one of the biggest prizes

High school golfers and their coaches competing in the Members Club Invitational this weekend received a rare treat Friday night – an opportunity to inspect, take picture of, and perhaps dream of one day winning one of the sport’s most cherished prizes.
They arrived for the tournament dinner at the Members Club’s WildeWood Course clubhouse to find the venerable Wanamaker Trophy, presented annually to the winner of the PGA Championship, in the doorway.
The trophy was on hand thanks to Tom Mason, owner of Par Tee Golf Center and one of the foremost proponents of junior golf, and Jason Mengel, tournament director of the PGA Championship that will be played in August at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club.
“I wish I had a video of the kids around the trophy,” Mason said. “Taking pictures, looking at the names (of past champions) … what a great scene.”
Mason, the Area Two director of the PGA of America’s Carolinas Section, asked Mengel to speak at the dinner for players from the 25 teams competing in the three-day tournament. Mengel quickly agreed, and he and aide Kyler Rose arrived with the Wanamaker in tow.
The Wanamaker commands attention. The sterling silver trophy weighs about 27 pounds, stands more than two-feet tall, stretches two-feet wide from handle to handle and travels locked in a padded rolling case.
“This is a big tournament with teams from around the state and with some of the top players in the state in the field,” Mason said. “Having Jason, Kyle and the trophy here is special. This is another way that the PGA of America can promote the growth of golf.”
Before talking about the trophy and the 2017 PGA, Mengel said preparations for the PGA, one of golf’s four major championships, are “in great position.” The installation of grandstands and hospitality venues will begin in late May. The four days of the tournament are sold out; practice round tickets are available online at www.pgachampionship.com.
Fans who have attended the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow will discover “a completely different” property for the PGA. “We will have a PGA Main Street,” Mengel said.
Holes 1-5 have been altered, Nos. 9 and 11 have received modest upgrades, and the hospitality and parking arrangements have been changed.
The par-4 first hole will be longer and the par-3 second has been eliminated to make way for the new No. 1 green. The par-5 fifth hole has been replaced with a par-3 and par-4. Bunkers have been brought back into play on Nos. 9 and 11.
Rather than a benign opening hole, No. 1 will be more challenging for the world’s top players.
“Rory (McIlroy) told Mr. (Johnny) Harris (Quail Hollow president) that the first hole is like a firm handshake now,” Mengel said. “Of course, the Green Mile (Nos. 16-18) are annually the most difficult finishing holes on the PGA Tour, so we can expect an exciting tournament.”
If it matches the excitement from Friday night, the PGA will be special, too.
Chip Shots
The silent auction at the Columbia Golf Ball will feature mobile bidding for the first time this year. Go online to www.scjgf.org for details and to register. The event, which benefits junior golf, will be held on April 6 at the State Fairgrounds. For information and tickets, go online to www.scgolf.org or call 803-732-9311. … Thomas Todd III and Matthew Wiggins set a tournament record with a 14-under 58 at the Members Club’s Woodcreek course in the second round to win the SCGA Partners Championship by four shots. The team from Laurens posted a two-day total of 121. … Winners in the Columbia Golfweek Amateur Tour tourney at Columbia CC: Michael Oliverio (championship flight), Chris Haven (A flight), Harry Oms (B flight), Jim Manuel (C flight) and Charlie McClerkin (D flight). Players compete in flights based on handicap indexes. The next event is Saturday at Cobblestone Park. Call John Livoti 864-982-0876 for information.
