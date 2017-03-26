Irmo’s Dustin Johnson remains red hot, winning Match Play

Dustin Johnson has done it again.
The Irmo golfer continued his dominating play in 2017, winning the Dell Technologies Match Play over Jon Rahm Sunday, his third win in a row and second in a WGC event.
Johnson opened a huge lead and had to hang on to win 1-up. Over a five-hole stretch, Johnson won four holes, halving the other.
“It was tough out there. John played really well, I just didn’t give him anything,” Johnson said as he held his son after kissing fiancee Paulina Gretzky. “I’m playing pretty well. … I’m proud of the way I played.”
With the win at Austin Country Club, Johnson is the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships. In addition to solidifying his spot atop the World Golf Rankings, Johnson moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
He is just the second player to win his first two starts after becoming World No. 1, joining Vijay Singh (2004).
Johnson came into the Match Play red hot. The Coastal Carolina alum won the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club to rise to the top of the World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career. He followed that by winning his first tournament as No. 1 in the world, the WGC Mexico Championship.
Johnson’s ascent in the rankings has been steady, highlighted by winning the 2016 U.S. Open, the first major tournament victory of his career.
In a decade-long PGA Tour career, Johnson has won at least one tournament every year since his rookie season. With Sunday’s victory, he’s won 15 times in 10 seasons.
Besides the U.S. Open, in 2016 Johnson won the WGC-Bridgestone (a World Golf Championship event) and the BMW Championship, part of the Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. In total, he cashed checks for more than $9 million, best in professional golf, while leading the Tour in scoring average and top-10 finishes.
In the semifinal, Johnson was forced beyond the 16th hole for the first time all week in an error-filled finish against Hideto Tanihara of Japan, and the world’s No. 1 played didn’t escape until he holed an 8-foot par putt on the 18th to preserve a 1-up victory.
Rahm, the rising star from Spain, outlasted Greenville’s Bill Haas in the other semifinal, pulling away with three birdies over his last four holes for a 3-and-2 victory.
Johnson hasn’t trailed in a match all week, and he has led after 89 of the 94 holes he has played.
But he finally looked beatable against Tanihara.
Johnson was 2 up at the turn when he three-putted the 10th for the second straight round. He looked as if he would lose the par-5 12th when he couldn’t reach the green from a fairway bunker and Tanihara had 18 feet for eagle. In a shocking swing, Tanihara ran it 6 feet by and three-putted for par, and Johnson pitched to 8 feet and won the hole with a birdie.
But it wasn’t a swing in momentum.
Tanihara hit two great shots, a flip wedge to a dangerous pin over the water on the 13th to 4 feet, and a long iron into the wind on the 14th to 6 feet, to win both holes and square the match. From there, Johnson appeared to be playing not to lose.
With Tanihara in trouble on the 15th, Johnson came up well short of the green with a wedge and missed a 5-foot par putt to win the hole. On the par-5 16th, Johnson missed an 8-foot birdie putt to win the hole. He finally regained the lead with a pitching wedge to 6 feet for birdie on the 17th. Even so, he made it tough on himself by leaving yet another wedge short on the 18th and having to save par for the victory.
Rahm had only trailed on one hole this week – the first he played – until Haas rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt on the third hole. Rahm used his power to make birdie on the fifth and sixth to take the lead, only for Haas to answer with a birdie on the seventh to square the match.
Haas had three straight birdie putts from the 15- to 20-foot range starting at No. 9 and couldn’t convert.
Rahm hit a bolder tee shot on the 13th that left him a short wedge that he hit to 10 feet for birdie and a 1-up lead. Haas squandered a great chance to halve the match when Rahm missed the 14th green long, hit a flop shot about 20 feet by and made bogey. From a swale short of the green, Haas chipped weakly to 15 feet and missed the putt to stay 1 down. Rahm took it from there. Haas and Tanihara played a consolation match with $678,000 going to the winner and $545,000 for fourth place.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
