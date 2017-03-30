Boy's family hopes Masters goers will wear white in his memory

The family of 12-year-old William Thompson IV says he was born with a passion for golf in his blood.
He shared his birthday — Dec. 30 — with Tiger Woods.
By the time he was 4, William was hitting the links and as he grew, he developed a decent swing.
"He was just a happy, bubbly, wonderful boy," said his grandmother, Ginny Fretwell of Anderson. "He was just joyful."
Now, just weeks after William's sudden death, his family is hoping to use his favorite sport to draw attention to the illness that killed him: bacterial meningitis.
His father, Bill Thompson, has launched #WearWhiteforWilliam, a social media campaign that includes a website and billboards. He hopes the campaign will make a splash next week at The Masters, a golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The elder Thompson is hoping for a "white out" at the tournament April 5 in honor of his son. That is the day of the Par 3 contest, when players often have their their children, friends or other family members alongside them serving as caddies.
"I think it would just thrill William if he could look down and see everyone at the Masters dressed in white," his father said.
Maybe that kind of attention at a national event would prompt people to ask what happened to William, and would prompt them to learn about the illness that can be lethal, his grandmother said.
"It's hard to fathom that in 2017, a child can get sick and die so quickly," Fretwell said.
William, a sixth-grader at Gettys Middle School in Easley, fell ill in late January.
"The flu was running rampant then," said Ray Fretwell, his stepgrandfather. "But it wasn't the flu."
Just days after William saw a doctor, he was found unresponsive.
On Jan. 30, he died of bacterial meningitis.
Thompson said his son had the "classic symptoms" of the illness.
Those symptoms can include severe headache, fever and stiff neck, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or confusion.
"My little boy got sick and then sicker," Thompson said. "And then, in an instant, he was gone".
Thompson, an Anderson native who now lives in Augusta, saw The Masters as an opportunity to get William's story to a lot of people at once.
The effort is also a nod to William's Easley schoolmates, who all dressed in white to honor him right after his death.
William's family is distributing bracelets with the message "#WearWhiteforWilliam" in South Carolina, Georgia and several other states.
Actress Andie MacDowell, who attended college with William's grandmother, said in a video posted on Twitter that she will wear white April 5 to honor him.
Thanks @AndieMacDowell3 #wearwhiteforwilliam pic.twitter.com/AYpe6gacFP— WearWhiteforWilliam (@WearWhiteWill) March 22, 2017
Thompson is hoping that #WearWhiteforWilliam will save other parents from the nightmare that his family has endured.
"If one parent is able to know the symptoms and maybe encourage a doctor to consider that an illness could something more serious than the flu, then that will bring some good out of this tragedy," he said.
Thompson said #WearWhiteforWilliam will also be a celebration of organ donation. William's lungs, kidneys and several other organs were donated and benefited multiple people in South Carolina, his father said.
"William was a bright, wonderful child," Thompson said. "He was an old soul and all he wanted was to be everyone's best friend. We hope his life will serve as a message to others."
