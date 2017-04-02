Augusta National seen through Clemson coaches’ eyes

Jeff Scott knew he was playing golf over his head.
One of his playing partners knew he was playing over his head.
One of the other gentlemen in the group didn’t. And he’s the one who mattered.
The course that spring day was none other than Augusta National, site of the Masters, which begins Thursday.
Scott was soaking in the impeccable, hallowed grounds where just weeks before Bubba Watson won a 2012 playoff to capture his first Green Jacket.
The co-offensive coordinator for the defending national champion Clemson football team, who describes himself as a “bogey golfer,” was just 3-over-par from the member tees through 10 holes.
Not only was he playing among the azaleas and dogwoods, his short game showed up, and he was scoring well.
“The member that I was playing with was very impressed with how I was playing,” Scott said. “The guest said, ‘Man, if you can just finish these last eight holes, you’re going to get invited out here a lot more.’ Then I learned all about Amen Corner and the back nine at Augusta.”
The most famous three-stretch holes in all of golf has decided many Masters winners, and it’s also where Scott’s fortune changed.
“Every piece of water on the back nine, I think I donated at least one ball, and I ended up shooting a 90,” Scott said.
Scott hasn’t been back since, but he shouldn’t feel too bad. Jordan Spieth dunked the ball in the water (twice) on No. 12, the first full hole of Amen Corner and one of the scariest par 3s in the world. That quadruple bogey cost him his second Masters title.
“I can’t imagine when you’re actually playing in a tournament with a lot on the line,” Scott said. “It was a great experience and kind of an experience of a lifetime and definitely something I will always remember, but that back nine is definitely all that and more.”
His boss, on the other hand, has been driving down Magnolia Lane for years. In late April or early May, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney joins men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and a member for an unforgettable round.
“It’s magical,” Swinney said. “Even if you hit it in the woods, you put your hands in your pockets and enjoy your walk to the ball. And you always find your ball. It’s lying on some nice pine straw in the woods. You don’t even care that a tree is right in front of you.”
Getting on the course like no other is no easy task. Unless the Clemson coaches get a job there, get accepted as a Masters volunteer, join the press and hit the media lottery or become caddies, they pretty much have to know somebody (or somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody).
That’s why Swinney calls it a privilege.
“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Swinney said. “I’m terrible, but it’s still a great experience.”
He has hit some memorable shots there, though. The par-5 No. 2, named “Pink Dogwood,” stretches 575 yards for the pros and about 515 from the member tees.
Swinney put his second shot just off the green, avoiding the intimidating front bunkers on an approach shot that drops off considerably in elevation.
“But I skulled (the next shot) across the green,” Swinney said. “Made like a double (bogey).”
For Scott, getting to play Augusta National was a dream ever since he started watching the Masters on television as a kid. He attended his first tournament there in the late 1990s, when Tiger Woods was starting his domination of the sport.
Swinney’s annual Augusta National odyssey is typically one of his first golf rounds of the year. These coaches don’t get to play nearly as much as they’d like, and much of their golf season from April to July is captain’s-choice charity events and booster fundraisers.
That’s another reason just mentioning Augusta National around Scott and Swinney brings bright smiles and the faces of men who look like kids in a candy store.
“I don’t get to take anybody,” Swinney said. “I’m just lucky I get to go.”
