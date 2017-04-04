Can Dustin Johnson keep ‘making it look easy’ at the Masters?

Tommy Fleetwood has beaten Dustin Johnson this year. So it can be done.
Fleetwood, the world’s 32nd-ranked player, pointed that out this week in the lead up to the 81st Masters, and then he laughed. Now, Fleetwood and the rest of the field are hoping Johnson doesn’t turn this week into a laugher.
The Irmo native is the No. 1 golfer in the world and the betting favorite to win this week as he enters his eighth career Masters. He has won three times in 2017, his past three events – the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, the World Golf Championship Mexico Championship and the World Golf Championship Match Play. Add that to three wins in 2016, including the U.S. Open, and there’s no one being talked about more at Augusta National Golf Club this week.
“I think there’s not been too many runs like he’s had,” Fleetwood said. “I think Rory (McIlroy) did it when he won the (British) Open and the PGA (Championship) and Bridgestone. Tiger did it a few times. But he’s in some pretty elite company at the moment with how he’s playing. It’s not good for us if he keeps it going and keeps playing like that.”
Fleetwood finished just behind Johnson in Mexico in March and beat Johnson by one stroke in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. In addition to Johnson’s three victories this year, he has four other top 10 finishes.
“I mean, as of right now, Dustin is playing so well, he’s making it look pretty easy,” world No. 24 Jimmy Walker said.
Rickie Fowler referred to Johnson this week as “just crazy.”
“He’s just, in a way, kind of a freak of nature,” Fowler said.
Johnson chuckled at that reference during his appearance in the Masters interview area Tuesday.
“I think it’s great,” he said of all the talk about him. “They are all great players, and they are all guys I have to beat. When they are saying nice things about you, that’s a good thing.”
It’s hard to find anything bad to say about Johnson this season. He leads the PGA Tour in driving distance (316.2) and greens in regulation (75.25 percent) and is sixth in strokes gained around-the-green.
“I feel like my game is really solid right now,” Johnson said. “I’ve been working hard on it. I feel like I’m playing really well. It’s a lot of fun. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my game right now, but anything can happen.”
It’s been 15 years since the world’s No. 1 player won the Masters. That was Tiger Woods in 2002. Asked Tuesday why it’s so difficult for the favorite in Augusta, Johnson quipped: “I don’t know, this is the first time I’ve ever been the favorite.”
Last season was the first time in seven appearances that Johnson has truly contended at Augusta. In his first five appearances, he finished no higher than 13th and missed the cut once. In 2015, he finished sixth, and last year he was in the hunt on the back nine before finishing a career-best fourth.
“I’ve always liked the course since I came here,” Johnson said. “I’ve always thought it suited my game very well. It’s a tough golf course and everything in your bag needs to be working for you to play well around here.”
Even the weather is on Johnson’s side this week. Heavy rains Monday and more heavy rains expected on Wednesday could slow down the course, increasing the advantage held by the game’s biggest hitter.
“If it’s soft, obviously, it’ll definitely help, but with the forecast of wind on Thursday and Friday, the golf course is going to play very difficult,” Johnson said. “If it’s blowing 27 mph like its forecast to, it’s going to be tough to hit the greens.”
It’s on the greens where Johnson has shown anything close to weakness this season. He is 29th on Tour in strokes gained putting, which might be the most important part of the game at Augusta National.
“If you want to win around here, you’re going to have to putt well,” he said. “If I putt very well, I’m going to have a chance to win on Sunday.”
In fact, if Johnson putts well, nobody else may have any chance.
