Dustin Johnson expected to make tee time Thursday at Augusta

Dustin Johnson’s trainer told Golf Digest on Thursday that he expects the Columbia native and world’s No. 1 player to make his 2:03 tee time Thursday despite a Wednesday fall that injured his back.
“We got him to the point where he got mobility,” Joey Diovisalvi told the magazine. “He was up and moving around and definitely going in the right direction. He was very much in an under control point going to bed last night. He was walking around, a lot more mobility, took a couple of practice swings slowly without a club.”
Johnson is the betting favorite to win the 81st Masters, but his participation came into question when his manager told the Associated Press that Johnson was questionable to play after taking what was described as a serious fall on the stairs in his rental home in Augusta.
Johnson has won three times on the PGA Tour already this year. He was a career-best fourth at last year’s Masters and said Tuesday that he was very confident in his game and his ability to compete this week.
The Golf Channel also reported that Johnson is optimistic he can play.
“One thing you don’t want to have if you have a dodgy back is some cold conditions, but it’s warming up,” Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay said.
