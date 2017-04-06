Photos: 2017 Masters Day 1

Strong winds were felt through the day during first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bubba Watson prepares to putt on his pink golf glove on No. 10 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons were given an "Arnie's Army" pins as they arrived for the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bubba Watson reacts to his tee shot on No. 10 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bubba Watson fights the wind as he prepares to tee off on No. 10 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons try to stay warm on No. 10 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Rory McIlroy reacts to a missed putt on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bernhard Langer reacts to a made putt on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bubba Watson wore a patch on his hat honoring Arnold Palmer during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons watch the action on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Rory McIlroy arrives at the green on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
A view of the pin on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons were given an "Arnie's Army" pin as they arrived for the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons young and old make their way across a walkway on No. 9 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons watch as Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on No. 14 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons clap after Mike Weir's shot out of the bunker on No. 16 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Billy Hurley III hits his tee shot on No. 8 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The names of players are changed over on No. 2 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons make their way around the course during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to his made putt on No. 13 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to his shot on No. 13 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Rickie Fowler hits his approach on No. 13 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Thomas Pieters reacts to a missed putt on No. 12 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons watch as Daniel Berger tees off on No. 12 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Phil Mickelson blasts out of the bunker on No. 6 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on No. 7 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Scott Piercy reacts to his approach on No. 11 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Jim Furyk hits his approach on No. 7 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Daniel Berger blasts out of the sand on No. 2 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Patrons young and old enjoyed the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Players and patrons faced strong winds throughout the day during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Russell Henley watches his tee shot on No. 15 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Brandt Snedeker watches his shot from the pine straw on No. 7 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Phil Mickelson hits his approach on No. 7 during the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com