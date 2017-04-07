Photos: 2017 Masters, Day 2

William McGirt get help from his caddie on the 10th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Patrons watch the action on No. 1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Bernd Wiesberger tries to stay warm as he heads up No. 1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The flags at the Main scoreboard were blowing from high winds during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman leads his group after teeing off on No. 1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
William McGirt reacts to a missed putt on No. 8 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman watches his chip go over the back edge of the green on the 7th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Georgiarcia chips for eagle but came up short on the eight hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Shane Lowry requests to Sergio Georgiarcia that he be able to take a damaged ball out of play on the eight hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Georgiarcia misses a birdie putt on the 8th hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Danny Willett reacts to his second shot on No.1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman hits his second shot on No. 1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman watches his second shot on No. 1 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
William McGirt blasts from the bunker at the 10th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The Ninth hole of the August National during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Patrons were blasted by high winds and sand from the bunker during the morning of the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
William McGirt hits into the 10th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Will Faulkner and Will Hamblin watch a shot into the 7th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman chips over the 7th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Georgiarcia hits his second shot on No. 8 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman hits his tee shot on No. 7 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman hits out of the bunker on No. 5 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Charley Hoffman reacts to his tee shot on No. 7 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
William McGirt reacts to a missed putt on No. 8 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
William McGirt hits his approach into the 11th green during the second round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Friday April 07, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Georgiarcia celebrates a sand save on No. 7 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Sergio Georgiarcia watches his drive on No. 7 during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Sergio Garcia reacts after making a birdie putt on 17 during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Rickie Fowler makes his approach shot to the 5th hole during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Rickie Fowler smiles at his caddy after making a birdie on the 5th hole during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Garcia makes his approach on 17 during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Sergio Garcia rlines up a birdie putt on 17 during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Fred Couples reacts to the crowd after making his putt on the fourth hole during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Rickie Fowler studies the line of his putt on the 4th hole during the 2nd round of the Masters at Augusta National Thursday, April 7, 2017.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
