Big numbers and the dreaded ‘other’ tell story of 81st Masters

If Jordan Spieth can become the first player to win the Masters with a quadruple bogey on his card, it will be fitting that it came at this 81st Masters.
It has been a big numbers event. Through Saturday’s third round, the field has put up 963 bogeys, 93 double bogeys and 20 of what the club euphemistically refers to as “other.”
“It’s the most difficult I’ve ever seen Augusta National play, Thursday and Friday,” said Paul Casey, who is tied for 11th at even par. “I’ve seen difficult – you’ve had difficult weeks, the Zach Johnson year springs to mind, incredibly cold. But to have Thursday and Friday open up, and then you see the scores guys are shooting, just shows you how good guys are nowadays. You can’t defend any golf course, because they play such a beautiful game here, making it so incredibly difficult but keeping it fair. We may see somebody get to double digits (under par), which would be remarkable, considering what we’ve faced so far this week.”
England’s Justin Rose and Spain’s Sergio Garcia have shown the best survival instincts so far and share the lead at 6-under heading into Sunday’s final round. The story the first two days of the tournament was the gusting wind, which tossed golfer’s balls and nerves to and fro. The winds died down Saturday, but greens that Casey called “crusty” made for another challenging day.
Jason Day, the No. 3 player in the world, acknowledged this year’s event has produced more than ugly numbers. Day had five bogeys on the second nine Friday alone and is in 27th place at 3-over par after a bounce-back 69 on Saturday.
“Well, my wife, she was kind of ready to slap me in the face because I was so negative with myself,” he said. “There was a few words in the bus where it got a little loud to myself in the back of the bedroom. She’s like, ‘You better get it out now before the kids get back.’ ”
Overall, Augusta National is playing more than two strokes above par with a scoring average of 74.38, and that’s even after Saturday’s average score of 72.49 pulled the overall average down. Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen and Ross Fisher all have made eights this week and made the cut anyway.
“It’s good to actually have the golf course with manageable conditions today,” Brant Snedeker said. “Even though it’s still tough and in front of you, I was able to kind of miss greens in the right spots now and try and use your experience around here a little bit better.”
The first hole alone has produced 89 bogeys, 14 double bogeys and seven “others.” One of the “others” came from Danny Willett, who became the first defending champion since Mike Weir in 2004 to miss the cut, mostly because of the snowman he took on No. 1 Friday.
The first hole has played as the hardest this week, but No. 11 isn’t far behind, with 73 bogeys, 10 doubles and one “other.” The contenders left standing expect the exact opposite type of scores in the final round because of 78 degree temperatures and low wind.
That will be a nice change after the first three days.
