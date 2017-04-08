Photos: The Masters 2017 - Day 3

Sergio Garcia acknowledges patrons after finishing his Saturday's round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Sergio Garcia hits to the 17th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead.
Phil Mickelson hits to the first hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Sergio Garcia tees off on No. 3 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Sergio Garcia tees off on No. 3 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Justin Rose celebrates a birdie on No. 17 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Jordan Spieth celebrates with his caddie Michael Greller after his shot to the 15th green comes close to the hole during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Jordan Spieth celebrates after his shot to the 15th green comes close to the hole during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Sergio Garcia chips up from the bank of Raes Creek to within a few feet of the 13th hole where he made birdie during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead.
Charley Hoffman hits from the pine straw on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Hoffman is tied for fourth place.
Sergio Garcia chips onto No. 2 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Charley Hoffman hits from the gallery next to the 15th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Hoffman is tied for fourth place.
Charley Hoffman hits his third shot on the 16th hole after putting his first shot in the water during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Hoffman is tied for fourth place.
Sergio Garcia tips his hat to the crowd on the 16th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead.
Sergio Garcia makes a long birdie putt on the 5th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead going into the final round.
Sergio Garcia celebrates a long birdie putt on the 5th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead going into the final round.
Sergio Garcia celebrates a long birdie putt on the 5th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Giarcia is tied for the lead going into the final round.
Sergio Garcia, who is tied for the Masters lead, tees off on the third hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Rickie Fowler reacts to a close putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Fowler is one shot behind the leaders.
Justin Rose celebrates a birdie on No. 18 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Louise Sullivan, 95, of Dennis, MA, watches the practice putting area as Saturday's round gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 7, 2017. Sullivan has been to 62 Masters.
Justin Rose, of England, tips his hat on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Russell Henley hits to the first green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Russell Henley talks with his caddie, Todd Gjevold, before hitting his approach to the first green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Bill Haas hits from the bunker on the first fairway during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Many golfers used the head covers that honored Arnold Palmer during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on No. 16 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Charley Hoffman called an official over to discuss the lie of his ball in the fairway bunker on the first hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Charley Hoffman hits to the second green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia.
Sergio Garcia hits to the 17th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead.
Rickie Fowler hits to the 9th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Fowler is in third place, one shot off the lead.
Jordan Spieth is upset with his drive on the 15th tee during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Spieth is tied for fourth.
Jordan Spieth reacts to a missed putt on No. 13 during Saturday's round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Friday, April 8, 2017.
Rickie Fowler hits to the 10th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Fowler is in third place, one shot off the lead.
Sergio Garcia drops his club when he hit his approach shot to the 13th green on the edge of Raes Creek during the third round of the 2017 Masters golf tournament, Saturday April 08, 2017, in Augusta, Georgia. Garcia is tied for the lead.
