Sergio Garcia grabs first green jacket, major championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia’s first major championship had to wait one extra hole, but it was worth it. The 37-year-old Spaniard beat Justin Rose on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the 81st Masters.
It was the 11th sudden death playoff in Masters history. Rose’s tee shot on the first playoff hole, No. 18, went wide right into the woods but kicked hard back to the left and almost reached the grass. His second shot, which had to go under a large tree limb, barely surpassed Garcia’s initial drive.
Garcia and Rose were each 9-under after 72 holes, and both missed a chance to finish it in regulation, with Rose missing a 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and then Garcia missing a 5-footer that would have won him the green jacket.
The players entered the day tied at 6-under and in the final pairing together. Garcia got off to a fast start, going to 8-under after the third hole but Rose bounced back through the middle of the round, leading by three shots (8-under to 5-under) at 4 p.m. Garcia slowly fought his way back from that and knotted the match at 9-under when he eagled the par-5, 15th at 6:25 p.m. Rose then birdied No. 16 while Garcia left a 6-foot birdie putt just short on the hole, giving Rose a one-stroke lead. Rose gave that shot back with a bogey out of the bunker on No. 17, knotting the players at 9-under again.
For most of the day it was clear that Rose or Garcia would be standing at the end, but there were a few charges along the way.
Matt Kuchar, the 38-year-old American playing his 11th Masters, had a five-hole stretch on the back nine in which he scored a 1, 2, 3, 4 and a 5. The hole-in-one came on No. 16 and got Kuchar to within three shots of the lead at 5-under, but he got no closer. He finished tied for fourth at 5-under.
Thomas Pieters, the 25-year-old Belgian playing his first Masters, birdied Nos. 12, 13, 14 and 15 to get to 6-under but bogeyed No. 16 and ran out of steam, finishing tied for fourth with Kuchar. Pieters had played only 36 holes at Augusta National before teeing off Thursday, suggesting he may be a factor here for years to come.
Jordan’s Spieth wasn’t a factor on the back nine for the first time in his four career Masters appearances. The 23-year-old Texan, who already has won green jacket, entered the day lurking but had six bogeys in the first 18 holes on the way to a 3-over 75 and what is a career-worst 12th place finish here at 1-under for the tournament.
Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel finished third at 6-under par.
