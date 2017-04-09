2017 Masters finish photos

Danny Willett celebrates with new Masters champion Sergio Garcia at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia celebrates winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Danny Willett puts on the green jacket on new Masters champion Sergio Garcia at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Charley Hoffman watches his chip come up short on No. 10 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Jordan Spieth blasts out of the sand on No. 10 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia hits his tee shot on No. 3 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia hits out of the pine straw on No. 10 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia plays a shot to the green on No. 13 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia celebrates his eagle on No. 15 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Justin Rose blasts out of the sand on No. 17 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia blasts out of the bunker on No. 7 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Rickie Fowler reacts to a missed put on No. 10 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Justin Rose reacts after a missed birdie putt on No. 18 during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia celebrates after winning the Masters in a playoff over Justin Rose at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Justin Rose is consoled by Masters winner Sergio Garcia after the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Sergio Garcia celebrates with his caddie Glen Murray after winning the Masters in a playoff over Justin Rose at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
