Golf

April 13, 2017 1:40 PM

Dustin Johnson headed back to PGA Tour at Wells Fargo

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Dustin Johnson’s injured back must be feeling better.

The world’s No. 1 player said he'll return to the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7.

The Wells Fargo Championship announced Johnson’s status Thursday.

Johnson was among the favorites to win the Masters last week after winning three straight tournaments. But a fall at his rental home hurt his back the day before the year’s first major was to start.

Johnson warmed up last Thursday on the Augusta National practice range and came out to the putting green near the first tee. But he headed off the course and withdrew with a bad back.

Johnson said then he had planned to take three weeks off following the Masters.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters 0:41

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters
2017 Masters leaders heading into Sunday 0:57

2017 Masters leaders heading into Sunday
Jordan Spieth is a hunter at the 2017 Masters, not the hunted 0:56

Jordan Spieth is a hunter at the 2017 Masters, not the hunted

View More Video

Sports Videos