Some big names won’t play the weekend at Harbour Town

Low scores at Harbour Town Golf Links through two days meant players had to go especially low to earn a paycheck this week.
The 1-under cut line marked the first time the cut dipped below even par. And some past champions were among the big names squeezed out.
Jim Furyk, who won the Heritage in 2010 and 2015, missed the cut at even par. He followed a 3-under 68 with a 3-over 74.
Carl Pettersson, who won here in 2012, also finished at even. Five-time champion Davis Love III and two-time champion Stewart Cink were another shot back at 1-over.
Vijay Singh, South Carolina native Tommy Gainey and South Carolina resident Bill Haas were among the other notable names to miss the cut.
Anderson sticks around
Beaufort’s Mark Anderson turned in his second round under par and will play the weekend at Harbour Town.
Anderson shot 1-under 70 on Friday and is 3 under, tied for 32nd. He reached 5-under for the tournament after a 25-foot birdie from the fringe on No. 9.
But after consecutive bogeys on 11 and 12, Anderson wasn’t able to convert his remaining birdie chances.
“Harbour Town is all about saving shots where you can,” Anderson said. “There are going to be holes like today where I could have dropped a couple of extra shots but was able to scramble my way around.”
Playing in the afternoon with a little wind and firm greens made conditions a little tougher than Thursday, Anderson said. And he noted several more difficult pin positions on the final nine Friday.
Big Rebound
A day after what he called “my worst putting round ever on the PGA Tour,” Aiken’s Kevin Kisner responded with a 7-under 64 that was Friday’s best by two strokes.
“I struck the ball just as well as I did (Thursday), but I started holing putts,” said Kisner, who went bogey-free with seven birdies. “Yesterday, I had a lot of three-putts, kind of worked on that. Worked on my setup, and the putts started going in.
“This is one of my favorite places on tour, so I love playing on the weekend here.”
Kisner is just two years removed from his playoff loss to Furyk, narrowly missing the chance to become the first South Carolinian to put on the tartan jacket. Fans didn’t forget on Friday, giving Kisner a big ovation as he walked up the 18th fairway.
“These are my people,” he said. “I love it here. It’s one of my favorite weeks of the year.”
Challenge in a dome
Sam Saunders hadn’t made the weekend in three previous appearances at Harbour Town. But he’s in good shape after rounds of 65-70 to reach 7-under, only three shots off the lead.
Saunders, asked about the ideal conditions on Hilton Head this week, said the course would be difficult even “in a dome.”
“Seventy-two degrees with not a breath of wind, it’s a challenging golf course, because you have to put it in the right spots,” Saunders said.
The 29-year-old said he was surprised not to play well at Harbour Town in past years, because the course fits his game.
“So I’m happy to see that I’m getting the results that I always expected to get here,” he said.
Every-Week Woes
Citing a toe injury, Matt Every withdrew after 10 holes Friday, a stretch in which he recorded two double bogeys but countered with three birdies.
It’s been a tough past 13 months for the Florida native, who not all that long ago was a back-to-back winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Starting with last year’s Florida Swing, he has missed 20 cuts, withdrawn twice and made the weekend three times – none ending in the top 60. That includes an 11-month stretch in which he missed 16 consecutive cuts, broken by a WD at the Honda Classic.
Comments