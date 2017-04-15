‘Long Drive Weekend’ will be a blast in West Columbia

Most golfers, even those who compete on the PGA Tour, would love to match Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson off the tee. Their average measured drive tops 316 yards.
There are exceptions. Some pros would prefer to emulate Will Hogue or Tommy Hug or Tim Burke.
Not familiar with them? They’re stalwarts in the World Long Drive Association’s competition that saw a blast of 437 yards – 410 yards in the air – win the 2016 championship.
There are differences, of course, but the Long Drivers’ bombs are impressive. And they will be on display next weekend at the Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia. Oohs and aahs are guaranteed.
The name – “Long Drive Weekend” – fits. Nine of the top 10 players in the current long-drive standings will be on hand to compete on what the long drivers call “a hitter’s heaven.” The Par Tee grid surrendered a 470-yard cannon shot to Kevin Shook last year, and 400-yarders come in wholesale lots.
“They love our facility,” said Par Tee owner Tom Mason, a PGA of America pro. “There are not a lot of places that have the distance and flat terrain available that we have, and we maintain it to exacting standards.”
The Par Tee grid, 55 yards wide, stretches to 470 yards.
The schedule calls for local and regional qualifying on Friday and Saturday, and the main event – the East Coast Classic – is set for April 23.
“Anyone who wants to, can walk up and take a shot” in the Friday and Saturday qualifying, Mason said. The East Coast Classic will feature 32 players, and entries include two-time world champion Burke, 2014 world champion Jeff Flagg and current points leader Hogue.
“Watching those guys is pretty amazing,” Mason said. “They’re using USGA-approved equipment and balls, and they come in all sizes. What they all do is generate tremendous club-head speed. It’s quite a sight to see.”
Local qualifying is scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Regional qualifying begins daily at 3 p.m. The East Coast Classic is an all-day competition beginning at 8 a.m. with the finals set for 2:45 p.m.
There’s no charge for admission.
Chip shots
Clarissa Childs, one of USC’s most decorated women golfers and women’s golf coach at Newberry College , will become executive director of the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association next month. Childs, a four-time All-SEC performer, replaces Jennifer O’Brien, who resigned to begin a career in real estate. … The team led by Web.com Tour player Jimmy Gunn and hockey legend Grant Fuhr shot 18-under 54 to win the 23rd annual Hootie & the Blowfish Monday after the Masters pro-am at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Course in North Myrtle Beach. Among celebrities who competed were sportscaster Dan Patrick, basketball star Rick Barry and NFL standout Bruce Smith. High-profile golfers who participated included Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez, John Daly and Billy Horschel. … Volunteers are sought for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship, set for May 27-31 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. Request a form or direct questions to www.uswafbvolunteers@gmail.com. … The SEC men’s and women’s and the ACC men’s championship will be on the line next weekend. The SEC men play Friday-Monday at Sea Island GC in Sea Island, Ga., the SEC women compete Friday-Sunday at Greystone Golf and CC in Birmingham, Ala. and the ACC men square off Friday-Sunday at Musgrove Mill GC near Clinton. The SEC men will play 54 holes of stroke play over the first two days with match play following on Sunday and Monday.
