Anderson heads in wrong direction on another low day

Mark Anderson slid the wrong direction on moving day as low scores continued at Harbour Town.
The Beaufort pro shot a 1-over 72 and is 2-under for the tournament, tied for 53rd.
His round included consecutive bogeys at 11 and 12. Anderson dropped a 33-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 17th and hit it close for birdies on Nos. 7 and 13.
“I didn’t putt very good, drove it a little bit crooked,” Anderson said. “I had some good chances, didn’t take advantage – pretty much sums it up.”
Delayed reward
Savannah’s Brian Harman was one stroke from an idle weekend when he coaxed home a 15-foot birdie putt to end Friday’s round, surviving the lowest cut in tournament history.
The payoff came Saturday, when Harman cruised around Harbour Town in a 5-under 66, one shot off the day’s best round. From barely making the weekend, he rose into a tie for 16th.
“You know it’s possible,” Harman said. “And when it doesn’t go your way, it’s hard to hang in there. I was more proud of the way I hung in there (Friday), getting to play the weekend because you never know when something like today could happen.”
Bogeyless barrage
South Carolina natives Kevin Kisner and Wesley Bryan are locked in an impressive streak. Neither has made a bogey since the first round.
Aiken’s Kisner has gone 37 holes without a bogey entering the final round. Chapin’s Bryan, a Dutch Fork High and USC alum, hasn’t dropped a shot in 40 holes.
Gator aid
Ian Poulter shot 69 to stay in fifth place and had three birdies on the final five holes.
On the 10th hole, however, he hit his drive left in the water, then landed his second tee shot along the water line where an alligator – perhaps miffed by the first water ball – stared down the Englishman known for his colorful outfits. Poulter tried to set up, but the gator would not relent until the caddie of playing partner Webb Simpson charged the reptile.
The alligator retreated to safer waters and Poulter took double bogey.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
