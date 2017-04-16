Wesley Bryan makes history with Heritage victory

Wesley Bryan rallied to win his home-state RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.
Bryan, a South Carolina native who played college golf for the Gamecocks, was four shots behind entering the day and moved into contention with four consecutive birdies on the front nine. He took the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole and finished at 13-under 271.
Donald shot 68 in his latest close call at Harbour Town Golf Links — it was his fifth second-place finish here since 2009.
The 27-year-old Bryan tapped in for par on the closing, 18th lighthouse hole to make the former trick-shot artist the first South Carolinian to win the state’s lone PGA Tour event.
Ollie Schniederjans, Patrick Cantlay and William McGirt tied for third, two strokes behind Bryan.
Schniederjans shot 68, Cantlay 67 and McGirt 69.
Bryan was largely known as a YouTube sensation, he and brother George IV, another Gamecocks golfer, pulling off often unbelieveable trick shots — like chipping the ball 20 yards to a waiting Bryan brother to belt away before it hits the ground.
There were no tricks to Wesley Bryan’s round this time, the first to win at Harbour Town in his first try since Boo Weekley won the first of his two straight RBC Heritages in 2007.
Bryan got it going with his front-nine run, with birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth and seven holes. After Bryan moved in front on the 15th, he sweated out three straight two-putt pars.
The 23-year-old Schniederjans, five shots behind when the round began, made it all up and was out front with five front-nine birdies. Competing for his first PGA Tour win at the tricky Pete Dye layout proved too daunting for the inexperienced Schniederjans. He missed makeable birdie tries on the 13th, 14th and 15th, then failed to get in for par after hitting into the bunker on the par-3 17th.
Donald appeared done after driving out of bounds on the second hole and leaving the birdie-able par-5 with a double-bogey seven. Then Donald, a modern-day Harbour master, made five birdies in a 10-hole stretch to tie for the top before Bryan moved in front
Dufner had hoped to channel Master winner Sergio Garcia’s approach of lowering expectations in the final round and let the talent shine through. Dufner was 14 under after a birdie on No. 2, but bogeyed three of the next six holes to fall back. He scrapped back within a shot before his chances ended for good on the 13th hole.
Dufner’s approach landed in the bunker up against the wood facing and he had to chip sideways, remaining in the bunker, before blasting out and taking double bogey.
Dufner plopped his tee shot on the par-3 14th into the water and finished with a 5-over 76 — 12 shots more than his third-round 65 that put him in front through 54 holes.
Just like last week at the Masters, Matt Kuchar used a Sunday run to make a move up the leaderboard.
Kuchar had a 5-under 67 in the final round at Augusta National to finish fourth after starting the day six shots behind. At Harbour Town, Kuchar shot a 64 — the day’s best round — to improve 52 spots and tie for 11th.
Wes is a winner! pic.twitter.com/qfMgsLy8Lk— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2017
A hometown hero! @WesleyBryanGolf has won the @RBC_Heritage!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/F3vvoUfCDs— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2017
.@WesleyBryanGolf ... very candid when discussing nerves.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Tdho7D7kvS
A Gamecock comes up big in the Palmetto State! @wesleybryangolf wins the #RBCHeritage for his first PGA Tour victory. pic.twitter.com/i8slQboobO— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 16, 2017
Congrats to @wesleybryangolf - the 2017 #RBCHeritage champion! pic.twitter.com/E4DjrpkB30— RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) April 16, 2017
TEN THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WESLEY BRYAN
1. He led the Web.com Tour in earnings with $449,392, winning three events. He earned his PGA Tour card for next season.
2. He attended Dutch Fork High in Irmo, just like Dustin Johnson, who led the PGA Tour in earnings.
3. He played golf at USC, as did older brother, George IV. His sister, MC, played for the College of Charleston.
4. His father, George, played in the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah and now runs the George Bryan Golf Academy in Chapin.
5. He and his brother are co-founders of Bryan Bros Golf and create trick-shot videos that have received widespread notice.
6. He chose golf over baseball because “it gave him the best chance at earning a college scholarship.”
7. He says the best sporting event he ever attended came in 2009 when South Carolina upset then-No. 1 Alabama.
8. Would like to trade places with Lebron James for a day “because I love to dunk on people and run fast.”
9. His favorite teams are the USC Gamecocks, Cleveland Cavs, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Atlanta Braves.
10. His bucket list includes going to Bora Bora, meeting Justin Bieber and meeting the President in the White House.
Bob Spear
RBC Heritage top finishers
Wesley Bryan, $1,170,000
69-67-68-67—271
-13
Luke Donald, $702,000
65-67-72-68—272
-12
Patrick Cantlay, $338,000
70-66-70-67—273
-11
William McGirt, $338,000
68-68-68-69—273
-11
Ollie Schniederjans, $338,000
68-68-69-68—273
-11
Graham DeLaet, $217,750
65-67-69-73—274
-10
Brian Gay, $217,750
68-70-69-67—274
-10
J.J. Spaun, $217,750
67-72-66-69—274
-10
Comments