April 30, 2017 7:46 PM

SC golfer wins Web.com Tour event

Associated Press

LEON, Mexico

Matt Atkins won the El Bosque Mexico Championship on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke victory.

The USC Aiken alum finished at 17-under 271 at El Bosque Country Club and earned $117,000 to jump from a tie for 87th to sixth on the money list with $127,625. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz was second after a 70. Ted Potter Jr. (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Austin Cook (67) tied for third at 13 under, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Stuart Appleby (69) was another stroke back.

Atkins birdied three of the final five holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Munoz into the final round. On Sunday, the winner closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

