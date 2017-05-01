Aiken’s Kisner and Brown lose on 4th playoff hole in Zurich Classic

The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic on the fourth playoff hole Monday, capturing a new-format tournament that had been held over a day because of darkness.
Smith hit his approach shot within a couple feet of the pin, and the Aussie sank a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to give himself and his Swedish teammate the victory Monday. Smith and Blixt could have won it on earlier playoff holes but missed short birdie putts.
For the 23-year-old Smith, this was his first PGA Tour victory. Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had combined for a 12-under 60 Sunday to force the playoff. Kisner made a chip-in from nearly 95 feet on No. 18, but darkness prevented further play.
Kisner and Brown live in Aiken. They are neighbors with homes on the Palmetto Golf Club Course and practice together at Palmetto.
Kisner is an Aiken native who made All-America at University of Georgia. Brown is a native of Augusta, grew up in Augusta and North Augusta, and made All-America at USC Aiken.
Both played on national champion golf teams, KIsner NCAA DIvision I and Brown on NCAA Division II.
