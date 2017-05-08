Gamecocks tied for 6th in NCAA Columbus Regional
USC coach Kalen Anderson expected challenging conditions in the NCAA’s Women’s Golf Regional in Columbus, Ohio, and she proved prophetic with all the teams struggling in Monday’s first round of the 54-hole event at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
The Gamecocks tied for sixth after the first round at 21 over par, but their score is only seven shots out of third. Ainhoa Olarra and Ana Palaez shot 4-over 76s to lead USC, and All-American Katelyn Dambaugh followed at 77. Only one player, Marta Martin Garcia of Purdue, broke par Monday.
In the Athens Regional, Clemson received a 3-under-par 69 from Alice Hewson, but the Tigers are tied for 11th overall at 16 over par. Hewson is tied for second among individuals with Lauren Stephenson (Lexington), who plays for Alabama.
In the Lubbock Regional, Furman shares eighth after the first round.
The top six teams from each of four regionals will advance to the nationals later this month in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Chapin native leads U.S. Open local qualifying
Former USC star Will Starke fired a 7-under-par 65 Monday at the DeBordieu Club to head the field in local qualifying for the U.S. Open.
Starke, who grew up in Chapin and lives in Mount Pleasant, posted seven birdies in a bogey-free round in leading five players into sectional qualifying next month.
Also earning sectional spots Monday at DeBordieu were former University of Georgia player Michael Cromie (Cary, N.C.), former Clemson player Phillip Mollica (Mount Pleasant), former Clemson player Blake Kennedy (Campobello) and Wake Forest golfer Eric Bae (Pinehurst, N.C.).
