Clemson, USC optimistic heading into NCAA regionals

South Carolina and Clemson have high hopes as they head into regional competition in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, beginning on Monday. But, Tigers coach Larry Penley says, “This is the hardest week of the year.”
Indeed, all the achievements and accolades earns in 11 previous tournaments mean nothing without success this week – 14th-ranked Clemson, seeded third in the College Grove Regional in Tennessee, and No. 28 USC, the fifth seed in the West Lafayette Regional in Indiana.
The top five teams in each of six regionals advance to the nationals, set May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago.
Both teams have reasons for optimism. The Tigers matched a school record with six wins in 11 tournaments, including four in a row in the spring. The Gamecocks earned top-five finishes in eight of 11 starts, posted a win in the spring, advanced to match play in the SEC Tournament and took fifth-ranked Florida to the wire before losing in extra holes.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Penley said. “The guys have done a really good job and we have high expectations. But this week (regionals) is tough. You’ve got to play well to advance, then you can free-wheel it (in the nationals). We want to relax and play. We might be a bit more conservative because of the course setup.”
USC coach Bill McDonald, whose team reached match play in the nationals and finished fifth a year ago, likes his team’s momentum and believes the course at Purdue University will suit the Gamecocks.
“Jake Amos (USC associate coach) coached there the past two years, and we’re going to rely on his knowledge,” McDonald said. “We know it’s a difficult course, and the good thing is, we have played our best golf on tougher courses this season.”
Junior Keenan Huskey (70.25 scoring average) and sophomore Scott Stevens (70.75), both named All-SEC second team, lead the Gamecocks and gained championship experience in USC’s run deep into the nationals last year. Freshman Jamie Wilson finished the season strong, and his 66 in the SEC Tournament provided the boost that put the team into match-play.
“We obviously have to play well, and we need consistency throughout the lineup,” McDonald said. “We have used different combinations this spring and had some ups and downs, but I think we’re getting where we need to be.”
For Clemson, freshman Doc Redman (70.36), senior Carson Young (70.85) and sophomore Bryson Nimmer (70.94) reaped all-star honors. Redman won twice, with top-10s in seven of 11 tournaments. Young added five top-seven finishes. Freshman William Nottingham (72.85) will be in the lineup with either senior Austin Langdale, nursing a wrist injury, or freshman Jonathan Rector in the fifth spot.
“We can’t substitute, so we have to make sure Austin can play a practice round and then 54 holes,” Penley said.
Clemson has made the regionals for 36 consecutive years, the past 34 under the Penley. The Gamecocks have earned regional berths 24 times, including in all 10 of McDonald’s seasons.
The 54-hole tournaments will run Monday-Wednesday.
Chip shots
Alex Hamilton, who played at USC and later served on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff, has been named men’s golf coach at Wofford. Hamilton, an Aiken native who won the 2004 South Carolina Amateur, replaces Vic Lipscomb, who is retiring after 13 seasons with the Terriers. … Newberry earned a spot in the NCAA Division II men’s golf championship with a sixth-place finish in the South/Southeast Regional in Muscle Shoals, Ala. … Geno Berchiatti (Greenville) fired a final-round 69 to capture the SCGA Senior Championship at Dataw Island. … The A.C. Flora Golf Gathering, a fundraiser to support the Falcons’ golf teams, is set for June 19 at Columbia CC. Participants will include Charles Warren, who won a state title at A.C. Flora and the NCAA individual championship at Clemson. For information, call coach Robert Dargan at 803-414-5311. … The early entry deadline for the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, which allows players to enter for a discounted price, ends Thursday. For details, go online to www.myrtlebeachworldamateur.com.
