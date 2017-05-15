Area Golf Roundup

USC, Clemson, Charleston perform strong at NCAA regionals
South Carolina, Clemson and the College of Charleston opened their NCAA men’s regional golf tournaments with solid performances Monday.
Led by junior Keenan Huskey’s 3-under- par 69, USC finished the first round of the 54-hole event with a team score of 3 over par — good for fourth place in the West Lafayette (Ind.) Regional. Huskey is tied for fourth among individuals, and sophomore Ryan Stachler, at even par, shares 14th.
In the College Grove (Tenn.) Regional, sophomore Bryson Nimmer shares the individual lead with a 6-under- par 66 that sparked Clemson to fifth place at even par. Wofford’s Andrew Novak, competing as an individual, is tied for 45th after a 76.
Competing in the Austin (Tex.) Regional, College of Charleston is seventh, one stroke behind three teams tied for fourth. William Rainey’s even-par 71 led the Cougars.
The top five teams in each of six regionals advance to the national championship tournament, set for May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Former USC golfer advances to U.S. Open sectional qualifying
Former USC golfer Caleb Sturgeon (Laurens) joined four others in advancing to sectional qualifying for the 2017 U.S. Open on Monday at Oldfield Golf Club in Okatie.
Timothy Oneal and Kyle Peterman, both from Savannah, posted 67s to lead the local qualifying field. Sturgeon, Brad Curren (Halifax, Nova Scotia). Luke McClellan (Bluffton) and Ryan Cornfield (Duncan) all shot 69s to force a playoff for three spots.
Curren and McClellan advanced to the sectionals, set for early June, on the first extra hole, and Sturgeon moved on with a birdie on the second. Cornfield is first alternate, and former USC player Mark Silvers (Thunderbolt, Ga.) is second alternate after shooting 70.
Bob Spear
Comments