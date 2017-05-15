A.C. Flora in third after first day of Class 4A tournament

A.C. Flora will have to come from behind if it wants to win its eighth boys golf championship in a row.
The Falcons struggled on the back nine and is in third place after the first day of the Class 4A championship at Port Royal Golf Club at Hilton Head Island. A.C. Flora, which was 1-under on the front nine, shot 14-over on the back for a team score of 301. The Falcons trail Wren by three shots. Hartsville is second with a 300.
South Carolina signee Jack Parrott shot a 68 to lead the way for A.C. Flora. He is three off the individual lead by three shots behind Myrtle Beach’s Holden Griggs. Wofford signee Ryan Marter shot a 74 for the Falcons.
In Class 5A, Lexington (613) is in fifth after the 36-hole opening day in North Charleston. Boiling Springs, which is going for its third straight title, is first at 586. Boiling Springs’ Trent Phillips shot 8 under to lead the individual race by 10 shots.
Lexington’s Connor Patterson and Gracyn Burgess (151) are tied for 14th.
In Class 3A, Gilbert is in second place after shooting a 309. Waccamaw leads the way at 290. The Indians were led by Jeremiah Kubilus’ 77.
Camden’s Willis Kelly, competing as an individual, shot a 73 and is four back for individual honors behind May River’s Brandon McBride.
Class 5A Team Scores: Boiling Springs 586; Gaffney 598; Wando 608; Dorman 609; Lexington 613; Byrnes 620; Rock Hill 635; Mauldin 641; James Island 642; Carolina Forest 651; Nation Ford 658; River Bluff 665; Sumter 668; Wade Hampton 668; Fort Dorchester 684; Socastee 686.
Class 4A Team scores: Wren 298; Hartsville 300; A.C. Flora 301; Myrtle 302; Lancaster 303; Hilton Head 305; Beaufort 314; Eastside 315; North Myrtle 317; South Aiken 325; Blue Ridge 326; Chapin 327; BHP 328; St. James 342; Pickens 342l Travelers Rest 348
Class 3A Team Scores: Waccamaw 290; Gilbert 309; Bishop England 314; May River 325; Emerald 327; Pendleton 332; Palmetto 335; Mid-Carolina 338; Woodruff 340; Powdersville 344; Walhalla 346; Aynor 355; Manning 356; Hanahan 358; Crescent 360; Brookland-Cayce 375.
Class 2A Team Scores (Top Five): Ninety Six 296, St. Joseph's 300, Christ Church 307, Fox Creek 315, Southside Christian 324.
