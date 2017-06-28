Grimes looks to repeat in City Golf Championship

Jarrett Grimes celebrated his 44th birthday a year ago by winning the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship, and he will look to repeat over the next three days in the 2017 tournament at Columbia Country Club.
Grimes will be among five former champions in the field of 133, which represents the largest contingent in several years, tournament director Allen Knight said.
“The response has been terrific,” Knight said in previewing the tournament that dates to 1936.
Former champions who will participate include Grimes, Brent Roof (2009), Will Godfrey (2011), Brian Lee (2013) and Robert Dargan (1990, 2002). Grimes comes into the tourney after tie for ninth in the CGA’s Carolina Mid-Amateur and participating in the Palmetto Cup matches.
Among top challengers will be Bryce Howell, who recently completed his college career at Furman with a pair of second-place tournament finishes his senior year. Along with Furman teammate Connor Burns, he also finished runner-up in the 2017 SCGA Four-Ball.
The tournament includes overall competition plus divisions for seniors, super seniors and professionals. The pro champion will be crowned Friday after 36 holes. All amateur divisions play 54 holes.
