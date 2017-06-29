Blythewood alum Howell leads all amateurs in Columbia City Championship

Bryce Howell is using his final summer in the amateur ranks to hone his game for professional golf, and his plan is right on schedule. He shot 6-under 66 in Thursday’s first round of the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship.
“It’s not always like that, but I did play well today,” he said after taming the Columbia Country Club layout to establish a two-stroke lead in the amateur division.
Burke Cromer took a giant stride toward another title in the professional competition, blistering Columbia’s Ridgewood and Tall Pines nines with an 8-under 64.
Walter Odiorne fired a 1-under 71 and leads defending champion Gus Sylvan by one stroke in the senior division, and Bob Stringer’s 69 opened a three-shot advantage over Gary Penn among the super seniors.
Howell, who starred at Blythewood High and recently graduated from Furman University after an all-star college career, had six birdies and 12 pars for a first-round lead in the 54-hole event.
“I had a couple of decent eagle opportunities on the par-5s that were easy birdies,” he said. “It was mostly fairways and greens.”
A two-time All-Southern Conference player at Furman, Howell plans to turn professional in the fall and enter Web.com Tour qualifying school. Meantime, he will play in the Carolinas Amateur, U.S. Amateur qualifying and the Palmetto Amateur.
He started his summer by joining Furman teammate Connor Bruns to finish second in the SCGA Four-Ball at Musgrove Mill, attempting to qualify for a Web.com Tour event and competing in the British Amateur.
Chase Fisher, Hunter Watkins and Shane Rogan all posted 4-under 68s and trail by two strokes. Sharing fifth at 2-under 70 are defending champion Jarrett Grimes and Scott Sullivan.
Cromer, assistant pro at the Spur at Northwoods, fashioned a 31-33–64 and opened an eight-stroke advantage over Rohan Allwood, pro at the Woodlands.
The professional champion will be crowned after 36 holes on Friday. Competition in other divisions continues through Saturday.
