Cromer continues dominance in pro division of Columbia City Championship

Champions in the professional divisions of the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf tourney include many names synonymous with golf in the area. Start with Bobby Howard and Robin All. Add George Bryan III and Tom Graber and Norman Flynn and Clem King and … the list of multiple winners goes on and on.
Burke Cromer is ahead of them all.
The assistant at the Spur at Northwoods, Cromer earned his 10th city title Friday in relatively comfortable fashion – completely opposite of the bunched leaderboards in the tournament’s three other divisions in the 79th city championship at Columbia Country Club.
Cromer added a 2-under 70 Friday to his sizzling first-round 64 to complete the 36-hole competition at 10-under 134. Facing an eight-shot deficit, Rohan Allwood, pro at the Woodlands Country Club, closed the gap to three shots with a 7-under 65 Friday and a 137 total.
“Winning never gets old,” Cromer said. “I played really good and made a lot of putts Thursday, and I couldn’t make any today. I could never feel comfortable because Rohan played really well today.”
Meanwhile, the leaderboards in the amateur, senior and super-senior divisions are jammed at the top headed into today’s final round.
Shane Rogan, who played at Blythewood High and the College of Charleston, posted his second 4-under 68 and leads the amateurs by three shots at 136. Walter Odiorne, at 143, owns a one-stroke advantage over Bernie Shealy with Bob Edens four shots behind among the seniors. In the super senior division, Gary Penn and Mike Calkins head into the final 18 holes deadlocked at the top at 145 with Buck Leigh two strokes back and Bob Stringer three off the pace.
“I’m 7-under on the (eight) par-5s, and that’s huge,” said Rogan, who grew up playing at Cobblestone Park. “I want to keep my same game plan – play my game and be calm and patient.”
Chase Fisher, part of the A.C. Flora High School powerhouse who now plays at North Greenville College, and first-round leader Bryce Howell stand at 5-under 139, with Hunter Watkins at 141. Defending champion Jarrett Grimes is fifth at 143.
Fisher added a 1-under 71 to his opening 68, and Howell, who played at Blythewood High and Furman, slipped to 1-over 73 Friday after a first-round 66. Watkins followed his 68 with a 73 Friday.
“I would rather play from the lead,” Rogan said in looking ahead to today’s final round. “I just want to play my game and see what happens.”
The final round begins off the first and 10th tees at 8 a.m. with the leaders beginning about 9:45. Barring rain interruptions, the final groups are expected to finish about 1:30 p.m.
