Rogan’s strong start carries him to victory in Columbia City Championship

Shane Rogan’s goal for the summer centers on determining if his golf game is ready for a shot at the professional ranks. His triumph Saturday in the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship provided positive vibes.
“I’ve still got work to do on my game, but this is obviously a step in the right direction,” he said after earning a four-shot victory at Columbia Country Club. “(Professional golf) is a big step, and I don’t want to do it before I feel like I’m ready.”
His road to a decision started with a tie for 19th in the South Carolina Open and a tie for 10th in the North Carolina Open. Next on his schedule are a U.S. Amateur qualifier plus the Carolinas Amateur and Carolinas Open.
“Then, we’ll see about whether to enter (Web.com Tour) qualifying school,” he said.
Meanwhile, the former Blythewood High and College of Charleston player can savor his city victory.
After a pair of 4-under 68s to open the 79th annual championship, Rogan – and most of the others – discovered more challenging conditions over Columbia’s Ridgewood and Tall Pine nines. The champion posted a 1-over 73 Saturday after bogeys on two of the final three holes, but his 7-under 209 total topped runner-up Bryce Howell by four shots.
“I was leaking oil coming in,” said Rogan, who struggled with a wayward driver over the final holes.
But he had room to spare, because of his first two rounds. He took a three-shot advantage over Howell and Chase Fisher into the final 18 holes and squelched their comeback hopes with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13.
On the par-5 12th , he laid up short of the water after driving into the trees, missed the green with his third – and chipped in. On the par-4 13th , he left his second shot 3 feet from the hole for another birdie. Meanwhile, Howell cleared the pond with his second, yet made par at 12 and missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13.
That left Rogan with a four-shot edge with five to play, and he said “Those holes made it more comfortable coming in.”
Howell, who led the first round with a 6-under 66, shot 74 Saturday after making double-bogey on the final hole. He finished at 3-under 213.
“I couldn’t get anything going,” said the former Blythewood High and Furman University player who plans to turn pro in the fall.
Fisher, a former A.C. Flora player now on the North Greenville team, shot 75 Saturday and tied for third with 2009 champion Brent Roof at 2-under 214. Roof’s 3-under 69 represented the best score of the day. Defending champion Jarrett Grimes placed fifth at 217.
Walter Odiorne led from wire to wire in capturing the Senior Division title with a 1-over 217, two strokes better than Bob Edens and five clear of Bernie Shealy.
In the Super Senior Division, Mike Calkins finished at 6-over 222, one stroke better than Jimmy Martin and two better than Gary Penn and Buck Leigh.
Dutch Fork High player Palmer Mason, who tied for 14th overall at 222, led the Junior division.
Teaching professional and junior golf advocate George Bryan III received the tournament’s David Bennett Service to Golf award, and Carey Hite was presented the Scott Hannon Memorial Sportsmanship award.
Columbia City Championship Scores
Columbia Country Club, Ridgewood/Tall Pines; Blythewood
Super Senior Division
Mike Calkins 75-70-77–222 +6
Jimmy Martin 75-74-74–223 +7
Gary Penn 72-73-79–224 +8
Buck Leigh 73-74-77–224 +8
Greg Schachner 76-74-75–225 +9
Bob Stringer 69-79-78–226 +10
Carey Hite 77-73-78–228 +12
Ron Callahan 74-76-82–232 +16
Stephen Vonville 75-75-82–232 +16
Amateur Division
Shane Rogan 68-68-73–209 -7
Bryce Howell 66-73-74–213 -3
Brent Roof 73-72-69–214 -2
Chase Fisher 68-71-75–214 -2
Jarrett Grimes 70-73-74–217 +1
Ian Stewart 75-72-71–218 +2
Tripp French 75-73-71–219 +3
Ben Jansen 72-75-72–219 +3
Hunter Watkins 68-73-78–219 +3
Tom Kennaday 73-73-74–220 +4
Daniel Eskew 72-77-72–221 +5
Brian Lee 71-75-75–221 +5
Doug Cottingham 75-71-75–221 +5
David Dargan 75-77-70–222 +6
Palmer Mason 74-75-73–222 +6
Bronson Myers 78-73-72–223 +7
Robert Dargan 74-72-77–223 +7
Jonathan Strauss 71-76-77–224 +8
Zach Schwab 78-75-72–225 +9
Reggie Crews 73-74-78–225 +9
Cole Hargett 75-76-75–226 +10
Robert Andrews 74-81-72–227 +11
Dakota Hunter 75-78-74–227 +11
Dillon Hite 73-77-77–227 +11
John Meetze 72-76-80–228 +12
John Obrien 78-76-76–230 +14
Scott Sullivan 70-77-83–230 +14
Dan Sullivan 76-77-78–231 +15
Kyle Kimrey 81-74-78–233 +17
Jeff Burkett 78-79-76–233 +17
Spencer Benton 79-78-77–234 +18
Jeff Homad 77-76-81–234 +18
Bryan Tucker 73-77-84–234 +18
Wick Andrews 77-79-81–237 +21
Keaton Osteen 77-78-83–238 +22
Elliott Pope 78-77-84–239 +23
Jeff Spencer 80-77-82–239 +23
Steve Peterson 77-80-84–241 +25
Rob Greene 75-79-90–244 +28
Senior Division
Walter Odiorne 71-72-74–217 +1
Bob Edens 74-73-72–219 +3
Bernie Shealy 74-70-78–222 +6
David Lovitt 78-76-72–226 +10
Robin Alley 76-73-77–226 +10
Gus Sylvan 72-78-76–226 +10
Ken Taylor 78-75-75–228 +12
Steve Gantt 79-76-75–230 +14
Tim Eich 74-76-81–231 +15
Heung Kim 76-82-74–232 +16
Steele Pendleton 78-78-76–232 +16
John White 74-80-79–233 +17
Leon Khoury 77-81-76–234 +18
Alan Gibson 78-80-79–237 +21
Paul Muthig 77-76-89–242 +26
