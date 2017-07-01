Memories? Bobby Foster’s got plenty from past City Championships

Like any competition that has been conducted 79 times, the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship has produced moments to remember.
Choosing the best is challenging. But one he’ll never forget, Bobby Foster said, is the day Dustin Johnson provided a glimpse of what could be – and what is today.
Foster, who has been around the tournament more than anyone else as a player – a three-time champion – and administrator, will not say he knew Johnson would become the No. 1 player in the world that day in 2003. But he knew potential, and a thought from 11-time city champion Steve Liebler still resonates.
“We were at Woodcreek on the last day,” said Foster, the longtime tourney director and now the event’s consultant. “Back then, we had the amateur and senior divisions using the same tees, and I wondered if the forced carry on No. 17 (a long par-5) would be unfair to the seniors.
“I was out there by myself before the first players got there and decided to move the tees up.”
Liebler, then 44, and Johnson, 19 and headed to Coastal Carolina in the fall, arrived at 17 in a tight battle for the title Johnson eventually claimed by one stroke.
“Steve turned his card in and asked about 17,” Foster said. “I told him I had moved the tees up for the seniors. He had a smile on his face and told me, ‘Well, Dustin didn’t need any help. He took his drive over the hazard and trees and fairway bunkers. He hit driver, wedge. I have played a lot of golf with a lot of great players and I have never seen anyone hit it like that. We will see him on television.’ ”
The 79th city championship ended Saturday, and the odds are against one of the players climbing to No. 1 in the World Rankings. But memories worth keeping are everywhere, and the real winners will be the Fairway Outreach kids.
Fairway Outreach is an organization that provides life lessons and opens the window of opportunity to youngsters from diverse backgrounds.
“After David Bennett and I took over the tournament (administration) in 1985, we had a little money in the kitty after the second year,” Foster said. “We started Fairway Outreach, and the tournament has raised close to $250,000 for the program through the years. That’s always going to be special to me.”
Another moment to remember: Will Godfrey won the 2011 tournament.
“He’s one of our Fairway Outreach kids,” Foster said. “He peaked at the right time and earned a golf scholarship to play at Francis Marion. That kind of completed the cycle, and always will be one of the special tournaments in David’s and my time.”
Still one more in Foster’s treasure chest of city tourney memories: Liebler, who was inducted into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame in January.
While coaching at the University of South Carolina, Foster recruited Liebler to play for the Gamecocks. Later, he “recruited” Liebler to leave the PGA Tour and take Foster’s coaching job. Then, after regaining his amateur status, Liebler became the face of the city championship.
“Even though he won a lot, he did things the right way,” Foster said. “He played quickly, he played well and his on-course demeanor and etiquette were without question.”
More? Foster can talk about taking some young players aside to explain in private proper conduct on the golf course. And he can … well, the list of city tournament memories is endless, but no one will forget Johnson’s performances any time soon.
Chip shots
The Greenville duo of Lee Palms and Wesley Harden captured the SCGA’s Lefty-Righty championship at Lake Marion GC with a two-round total of 128. In the battle for the Lefthanders title, Stan Sill (Spartanburg) edged Cally Bell (Bishopville) on the fifth playoff hole after the pair deadlocked at 139. … Walker Jones (Sumter) birdied the final two holes to capture the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence CC. … Brady Hinkle (Lancaster) and John Keffer (Sumter) shot 69s at Lake Marion GC to lead qualifying for the South Carolina Amateur. Hinkle earned medalist honors with a birdie on the first playoff hole. The State Amateur is set for Aug. 3-6 at Florence CC.
