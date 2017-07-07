Lexington’s Stephenson looking forward to returning to Women’s U.S. Open

A graph to reflect Lauren Stephenson’s golf career would resemble a chart of a skyrocketing company’s stock chart – up, up, an occasional blip, then higher and higher again.
She looks forward to adding more positives this week in the Women’s U.S. Open.
The former Lexington High star and now All-American at the University of Alabama will be make her second consecutive appearance in women’s golf’s top championship. She said she hopes the experience gained a year ago translates into more success this time.
“This is a very exciting opportunity,” Stephenson said of the tournament that begins Thursday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. “I played OK last year, but I made too many mistakes. I ended up in the rough too many times and had one big number that kept me from making the cut.”
She posted rounds of 77 and 75, and her 8-over 152 missed the cut by four strokes.
Making the cut in a tournament featuring the best in the women’s game would be another big stepping stone for an amateur, and that’s Goal No. 1 for the week. Achieve that, and see what happens on the weekend.
Stephenson likes the state of her game headed into the tournament and will familiarize herself with the course Monday-Wednesday in practice rounds scheduled with Paula Creamer, Inbee Park and Morgan Pressel.
“I haven’t played (competitively), except for the Open qualifier since the college season ended (in late May),” she said. “It’s been good to get a break; we played so much in college. We took a great family vacation, and it’s been back to work (on golf) the past two weeks.
“I think it’s a good balance of practice and time off. I spent some time with my (personal) coach (Spartanburg-based Kevin Britt), and I feel good about my game.”
She had to play well in the qualifier. With only two spots in the Open available at the Governor’s Club in Chapel Hill, N.C., she tied for second with former USC star Katelyn Dambaugh at 142, then won the playoff with a birdie.
Stephenson played her freshman college season (2015-16) at Clemson, then transferred to Alabama last summer. In 11 college starts at Alabama, she finished in the top 12 on eight occasions and ended the season ranked No. 20 by Golfstat and No. 12 by Golfweek. She heads into the Open at No. 18 in the women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Her performances helped Alabama to spend the season ranked among the nation’s best teams, but her worst tournament experience – and the team’s – came in the national championship. Strong winds and relentless rain sent scores soaring for all competitors and her first-round 85 resembled the rule rather than the exception. A team score of 55-over for three rounds ranked eighth and qualified for match play.
“You learn in situations like that,” said Stephenson, who bounced back with rounds of 75 and 76. “You have to be patient. You can’t force things. You must realize that everyone else is playing in the same conditions. It’s a mental challenge.”
The lessons from the NCAAs could be valuable this week. Patience is always mandatory in USGA events, especially in the men’s and women’s Opens.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I want to be patient, play my game and see what happens.”
Chip shots
The state of South Carolina will be well represented in USGA Championships over the next two months. In addition to Stephenson, the Women’s Open field includes former USC golfers Katie Burnett, Austin Ernst and Nanna Madsen plus Natalie Srinivasan (Spartanburg/Furman). Former USC star Katelyn Dambaugh is an alternate. … In the U.S. Junior Girls in Augusta, Mo., Jensen Castle (West Columbia), Gracyn Burgess (Lexington), Haruka Shintani (Bluffton) and Smith Knaffle (Murrells Inlet) earned spots in qualifying Thursday at Mid-Carolina Club. … In the U.S. Juniors at Andover, Kan., Christian Salzer (Sumter) and Nick Willis (Spartanburg) previously qualified and Trent Phillips (Inman) is exempt into the field. … The U.S. Women’s Amateur in San Diego will feature Stephenson and Alice Hewson (Clemson), both exempt, and Lois Kaye Go, who will join the USC team in the fall. Go qualified Thursday in Advance, N.C. … Ryan Marter, the recent A.C. Flora graduate who will play at Wofford, qualified for the U.S. Amateur on Thursday at Columbia CC, and Clemson golfer Doc Redman made the field Friday in Sanford, N.C. Todd White (Spartanburg) is exempt into the Amateur, set for Los Angeles. … With additional qualifiers set late in the month, the men’s and women’s amateur contingents could grow.
