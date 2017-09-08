Veteran PGA golf pro Mason relishes another opportunity to promote game in Columbia

The five players who compose the Columbia College women’s golf team spent about 90 minutes hitting balls under the watchful eye of their new coach at the fall season’s first practice.
Next, they moved to short-game area to play three par-3 holes.
Alivia Waynick, a freshman from Travelers Rest, stepped to the tee, took a swing, sent the ball soaring toward the green – and into the hole for an ace.
Didn’t know coaching could be so easy did you, Tom Mason?
Mason, the PGA of America professional who owns Par Tee Golf Center, added coaching the Koalas to his schedule this year and laughed at that first-day scenario.
“Alivia went ace, par, birdie … three-under-par on three holes,” Mason said. “What can you do to top that for a start?”
Mason knows a streak like that is rare at any level and understands his squad of two seniors and three freshmen will experience challenges during the season that begins with an October tournament in Kentucky.
But he relishes the chance. Coaching the Koalas is right down his alley and fits his passion of promoting all things golf.
“As a teaching pro, this is a great opportunity in a lot of ways,” he said. “To start with, these players are ‘into it.’ They want to learn. They want to get better. They have their goals. Watching them grow as people and golfers is going to be a wonderful experience.
“This is also a great way to show kids that there is golf available after high school. It’s a matter of letting them know more is available and keeping them involved in the game. I want to do that.”
Mason, a USC graduate who has been a golf professional for more than 20 years, worked at clubs – WildeWood, Woodcreek, Oak Hills and the Woodlands – before purchasing Par Tee in 2013. He upgraded the facility in West Columbia and explored ways to increase participation in golf. He has been active especially in junior golf.
Although he hardly thought about coaching a college team – “one of the furthest things from my mind,” he said – working with the Koalas is a natural progression. His teams in the PGA Junior League have earned national recognition, and this is another step toward boosting the sport.
“James Morrison moved from coaching golf to tennis at Columbia College and called to ask if I would be interested in the golf position,” Mason said. “I’m a teacher, and I saw a lot of positives. We have the facilities for practice, and everything just fell into place.”
Then came the first practice and what better way to start than 3-under for the first three holes?
“I don’t expect us to do that again,” Mason said and laughed. “But I am excited. This is a great opportunity.”
Chip shots
The potential threat from Hurricane Irma forced the South Carolina Golf Association to postpone this weekend’s Senior Better-Ball tourney. The championship has been rescheduled for Oct. 28-29 at Santee CC. … With the season winding down, RJ Keur (Summerville), who plays at Alabama-Birmingham, leads the SCGA’s player of the year standings with Ryan Marter (Columbia/Wofford) in second place. Keur’s year includes wins in the Carolinas Amateur and the South Carolina Match-Play. Walter Todd (Laurens) leads in his bid to win senior player of the year honors for the second consecutive year. Todd Hendley (Greer) is second. … Will Starke (Chapin/USC) tied for fourth in the Mackenzie Tour Canada-PGA tourney in Nova Scotia and moved to 18th in earnings. Sean Kelly (USC) is 20th on the money list with two events remaining on the schedule.
