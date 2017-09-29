Presidents Cup at a glance

Golf

September 29, 2017 8:21 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

A brief look at the second session Friday in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

LEADING: United States 8, International 2.

FORMAT: The Americans were unbeaten in fourballs, going 4-0-1. It was the first time in 10 years the International did not win a match in a session.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, giving the South Africans their first loss in six matches.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas holed out from a bunker on No. 14 and wound up halving the hole when it looked as though the lead would be cut to 1 up.

GOOD RECORD: Phil Mickelson set the Presidents Cup record with his 10th victory in fourballs, and he tied Tiger Woods' record for most victories with 24.

BAD RECORD: Adam Scott set a Presidents Cup record with his 19th loss.

KEY STATISTIC: There were 16 holes won on the back nine — 13 by the Americans.

NOTEWORTHY: The 8-2 lead is the largest after two sessions. The previous mark was a five-point margin in 1994 and 1996.

QUOTEWORTHY: "I'm pumped that we took that team down." — Justin Thomas, on being the first U.S. team to beat Oosthuizen and Grace.

SATURDAY: Four matches of foursomes in the morning, four matches of fourballs in the afternoon.

TELEVISION: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., NBC.

