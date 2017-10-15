Golf

Pat Perez wins CIMB Classic by 4 strokes

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 3:46 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Pat Perez won the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic claiming a four-shot victory over compatriot Keegan Bradley on Sunday at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

The American sealed his first title in almost a year despite carding a modest three-under 69 in the final round, courtesy of a strong start with three birdies in the first four holes.

The 41-year-old only managed to make par on the back nine, but did enough to finish the tournament at 24-under 264 to take home $1.26 million prize purse and 500,00 FedEX Cup points.

Bradley carded an unblemished five-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268.

Xander Schauffele, who started the round in second place, faltered with four bogeys to finish tied-third alongside South Korea's Kang Sunghoon at 17-under.

Defending champion American Justin Thomas finished tied for 17th place.

