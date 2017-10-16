Woods cleared for golf activities with no restrictions

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods is swinging a driver and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations. Still to be determined is when Woods can play a tournament. Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management, says Woods received a good report from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, Woods posted a video — in a red shirt, no less — of him hitting a driver. "Making progress," he tweeted. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo