Lin wins Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn spot in 2 majors

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:25 PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Lin Yuxin of China took the lead with a birdie on the 17th hole and closed with an eagle to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Sunday and earn a spot in the Masters and British Open.

Lin's finish gave him a 6-under 65 and a three-shot victory over Andy Zhang, the 19-year-old from China who is a sophomore at Florida.

Lin is the third Chinese champion in the nine-year history of the tournament, joining Cheng Jin in 2015 and Guan Tianlang in 2012. Chinese players occupied the top three spots at Royal Wellington Golf Club. Yuan Yechun tied for third with Min Woo Lee of Australia.

Zhang birdied four of six holes at the start, but was even par the rest of the way and closed with a 67.

