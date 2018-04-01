Clemson golfer Doc Redman details what it will take to be successful at the Masters

Clemson golfer Doc Redman has played at Augusta National Golf Club a handful of times before, including a couple of occasions this year.
The knowledge he gained from his previous rounds at Augusta will help him this week, but he expects it to be an entirely different experience when he heads to the first tee for his opening round at the Masters.
“That first tee on Thursday, it’s going to be one of a kind,” Redman said. “I can’t do anything to prepare for that. I’ve just got to handle it as best I can when it comes.”
Redman, who qualified for the Masters by winning the 2017 United States Amateur, believes that he is in a no-lose situation this week in Augusta, Ga.
“No matter how I play, it’s not going to change anything. It’s going to be a success no matter what, if I make the cut or come in dead last,” Redman said. “I’m just going to go out and enjoy myself and try to learn as much as possible.”
Still, Redman has goals that he hopes to accomplish in Augusta.
The Raleigh, N.C., native has a certain number of fairways he wants to hit and putting stats he hopes to reach but is not concerned with the outcome.
With that said, he admitted that making the cut and playing into the weekend would be special.
“Obviously, you want to play as many days as you can, so that would be amazing. Obviously, that’s what I want to do and I want to be up there contending,” Redman said. “But if it doesn’t happen, that’s not something to dwell on and I’m not going to be down on myself for it.”
Clemson longtime golf coach Larry Penley has had a number of players play in the Masters as amateurs at Clemson, including Chris Patton, who is the only one to make the cut at Augusta as an amateur, doing so in 1990.
Penley knows what it takes to be successful at the Masters and believes Redman is capable of making some noise this week, with his caddie and Clemson assistant coach Jordan Byrd by his side.
“This will be the eighth Clemson player to participate in the Masters as an amateur, so that’s kind of neat,” Penley said, adding that it is a fun but challenging week. “They wear themselves out. They get there and try to do too much in one week, and they kind of get out of their routines and out of their rhythm a little bit. That’s why I’m glad Jordan’s going to be there with Doc. Jordan will keep Doc more focused, more prepared and maybe a little more spaced as far as his time goes.”
Redman played in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA Tour event in Orlando from March 15-18 and performed well, making the cut.
The 20-year-old finished 71st at five-over par after shooting a 72 the first three rounds and a 77 on Sunday.
Penley believes that if Redman can keep from trying to do too much before the tournament starts, then he can have a similar result at the Masters and potentially be in contention.
“I think Doc’s goal is to get in the mix. And he will if he paces himself,” Penley said. “You can’t go there and play 18 holes on Sunday, play 18 on Monday, 18 on Tuesday, 18 on Wednesday, play the par 3 course, go to all the amateur dinners and do all of this and then expect to tee it up on Thursday morning being fresh. You can’t … Let’s go try to prepare to win a golf tournament, and that’s what he’s going to do.”
Byrd, who will be with Redman every step of the way, does not expect the sophomore to be overwhelmed by the moment, even if the nerves will be there on the first tee come Thursday.
“I think for him, he’s a really bright kid that can compartmentalize and just focus on the small tasks ahead of him. I think he’ll be able to handle that pressure much more so than other guys his age… I think he’s so far ahead of guys his age from a mental standpoint, just being able to set a plan and execute on a daily basis,” Byrd said. “I think that’s why he’s such a great player is he does that on a daily basis… He sets plans and goals for himself on a daily basis and executes them. That’s one of the reasons he’s so good, and I think it’s why he’ll do so well this week, especially from a mental aspect.”
