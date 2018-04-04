Augusta National adding women's event to 2019 schedule

The Masters is getting some company at Augusta National Golf Club. For the first time in its history, the sport's most famous club will host a women's event in 2019.
The final round of a 72-person amateur women's tournament will be played on the Augusta National grounds on the Saturday before next year's Masters, club chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday.
"I met with our senior staff in October and said I thought this was the right time to do this," said Ridley, who has three daughters and took over as chairman last year. "I wanted to do this and do it here. I thought for us us to have the greatest impact on women’s golf we needed to be committed to doing it here at Augusta National."
The early rounds of the tournament will be held at another location locally. The Masters committee plans to have the final round televised "globally," Ridley said. Tickets will be made available, likely through a lottery, he said.
"We do hope this will attract a significant number of people who want to come to Augusta National, Ridley said.
The club thought adding an amateur event to its calendar was a better choice than adding a pro event, Ridley said.
"Focusing on amateur golf is consistent with our history," he said. "We also feel like that is the best way to impact the future of the women's game. I think over time this will also be a great benefit to the women's professional game as well."
