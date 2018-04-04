Wesley Bryan borrows Bubba Watson club during Masters Par 3, results not great

Wesley Bryan checked off another bucket list item Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan, the former Dutch Fork and USC golfer who is playing in his first Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, participated in the iconic Par 3 tournament along with Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

“It’s obviously a lot of fun,” Bryan told The State after his round. “This is one of my favorite events to watch on TV throughout the year so to be able to come over here and play in it with a couple of my buddies was a lot of fun. Hopefully, I’ll be back here for many years to come.”

Well aware of the fact that the Par 3 winner has never won the actual tournament, Bryan got to 2-under par at one point in his nine-hole round.

“I saw my name on the leader board and felt like it was probably a good idea not to go ahead and win so I actually cold shanked one into the crowd on No. 8 and then let my wife finish out on the last hole,” he said.

Bryan was using Watson’s wedge on the shot, he said.

“It was the hole I felt like there was the least chance of me hitting it into people and then I actually did end up hitting it into people, but I got it up and down from the pine straw right by the trash can,” he said.

Bryan is in Thursday’s first group and will tee off at 8 a.m. He planned to be off the Augusta National property by 2 p.m. and spend the evening at his Augusta home watching “The Office” with his wife.

“Michael Scott is my homeboy,” he said.

Bryan will eat breakfast at his home and arrive at the golf course around 7 a.m. Thursday, he said.

“I feel like it’s all rounding into form and ready for tomorrow,” he said.