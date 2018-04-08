2018 Masters update: Course record in jeopardy, Jordan Spieth charging, Reed falling

Thanks are getting crazy in the final round of the 82nd Masters.
Third round leader Patrick Reed has dropped one shot with a bogey on No. 6 that left him 13-under, just two strokes ahead of second-place Rory McIlroy who was 11-under after a par on No. 6. McIlroy would be in the lead if he were putting better. He has missed putts of five feet, seven feet and 10 feet so far today.
But the real action is going on in front of Reed and McIlroy at the moment. Paul Casey is 8-under for the day and needs a birdie on No. 18 to tie the Augusta National Golf Club course record of 63, and Jordan Spieth was 5-under on the front nine and moved to 10-under with a birdie on No. 9. Spieth is tied with Jon Rahm for third.
Rickie Fowler bogeyed the fifth hole to drop to 8-under, where he is tied Henrik Stenson.
Columbia native Dustin Johnson hit his first tee shot of the day into the ninth fairway but made a beautiful chip from there, however he missed a four-foot birdie putt. He did make birdie on No. 2 to move to 5-under before falling back to even par, where he stood after seven holes.
The round of the day so far belongs to Paul Casey, who was 9-under for the day after the 11th hole. Casey started at 2-over and was 7-under and tied for sixth-place. Casey's score puts him on pace to tie the course record at Augusta National.
Tiger Woods finished his Sunday round 3-under and is tied for 32nd at 1-over for the tournament.
Masters Leaderboard (as of 4:05 p.m.)
1. Patrick Reed 13-under
2. Rory McIlroy 11-under
T3. Jon Rahm 10-under
T3. Jordan Spieth 10-under
T5. Rickie Fowler 8-under
T5. Henrik Stenson 8-under
T6. Paul Casey 6-under
T6. Dustin Johnson 6-under
What TV channel is the Masters on?
TV coverage: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Free live Masters stream
Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.
Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage.
