2018 Masters update: Wesley Bryan kicks off tourney with some SEC trash talk

Wesley Bryan and Austin Cook got the 2018 Masters started on Thursday with a little SEC trash talk.
Bryan and Cook both are playing their first Masters and both are former SEC golfers. While Bryan starred at South Carolina, Cook played at Arkansas, a fact he makes known with a huge Razorback head cover on his driver. Bryan and Cook were in the first grouping of Thursday’s first round along with Ted Potter Jr.
Bryan spotted Cook’s hog head cover as the two players were walking up the seventh fairway following their drives and gave Cook a “Woo, pig,” to which Cook responded, “It’s better than ‘Go Cocks,’” leading Bryan to say, “You know you like it. It’s funny.”
The pair chatted amiably throughout much of their round, during which Bryan was tied for 20th at 1-over par through the 14th hole. Australian Marc Leishman was the day’s early leader at 2-under through his fifth hole. That put Leishman one shot ahead of 2000 Masters champion Vijay Singh, who went to 3-under early in his round only to fall back to 1-under par. Clemson golfer Doc Redman, an amateur, was also at 1-under tied for second place at 12:15.
Tiger Woods was 1-under after three but bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5 to fall back to a tie for 20th along with Bryan at 12:15.
