Rory McIlroy at 82nd Masters: 'It makes you look stupid'

In December of 2016, psychologists Shai Davidai and Thomas Gilovich published a paper entitled “The Headwinds/Tailwinds Asymmetry” that attempted to explain why people tend to believe that external factors are against them more often than they are for them.
On Friday at the 82nd Masters, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott, and pretty much every other golfer at Augusta National Golf Club, lived that phenomenon, and they weren’t making it all up.
“Walking up the 18th with Adam, and we were laughing, because I think we basically played the last six or seven holes all downwind, and the angles of the holes are all over the place,” McIlroy said. “It's just the way the wind funnels up and down these fairways with the big, tall trees.”
That wind and the slight variations in it can make a huge difference to the world’s best golfers, and that's the reason that on a day that looked basically benign to television viewers, only 16 golfers bested par.
“Where this wind is at the minute, which is basically coming out of the southwest, on 14 it should be dead off the right, and 15 should be dead off the left but if there's a tiny variance in the wind either way, that's a massive difference,” McIlroy said. “That's a 20‑yard difference. That's why it's so tricky, because a lot of these holes run parallel to each other that should be just a straight‑across wind, but if it goes a tiny bit this way or a tiny bit that way, it makes you look stupid.”
McIlroy handled the day as well as almost anyone Friday, shooting a 1-under 71 that put him 4-under for the tournament and in fourth place, but he ended up 25 yards over the green on the 15th hole because of a tiny change in the wind during his shot.
Jordan Spieth ended up with a 52-foot birdie putt on the par 3 sixth hole when the wind turned back in his face as he swung. He managed to save par from there and is tied with McIlroy at 4-under, but he felt like the wind did that to him a lot on Friday.
“I felt like I hit some really good shots on a lot of holes and just got kind of gusted by an opposite wind,” Spieth said.
Justin Rose called it a day “where it was tough not to make mistakes.”
“It was fairly breezy out there,” Rose said.
When a reporter reminded McIlroy that Saturday’s forecast calls for 100 percent chance of rain plus wind gusts as fast as 20 mph, he replied, “I knew it was going to be wet tomorrow. I didn’t know about the wind … so thanks.”
