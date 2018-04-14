After Masters reportedly bans 'Dilly Dilly', Heritage fans embrace this new catchphrase

If you have the guts to admit that you've never heard of the term "Dilly Dilly", most people would politely ask you if you've been living under a rock for the last few months.
For those who don't know, the "Dilly Dilly" phrase originated from , where a king and his loyal subjects use the term as a way to toast. a medieval-themed Bud Light commercial
While the term merely began as a new marketing tool for the brand, it quickly became a rallying cry for beer lovers across the country.
From the bars to the streets to the golf courses, the term spread like wildfire.
But when rowdy, party-going golf fans got a hold of it, some were less than thrilled about the new mantra than other.
For instance, professional golfer Rory McIlroy complained last month that loud and abusive behavior by fans was becoming an increasing problem on the PGA tour, according to Sports Illustrated.
In response, it was of Bunkered Online that spectators who were caught yelling phrases like "Dilly Dilly" could be removed from Augusta National. reported by Bryce Ritchie
Ritchie reported that the tournament's security staff were handed a list of saying that were prohibited and instructed to immediately removed anyone who shouts the terms.
Although it is still unclear if the long list of banned phrases actually existed or not, it sparked conversations and various reactions across the nation.
Bud Light with this message, proclaiming the company would send 1,000 t-shirts to the Masters for fans to wear. responded to the reported ban on Twitter
"For is thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, Thou shall wear Dilly Dilly," the tweet read.
At the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, organized reacted in a different way—putting their own Heritage-themed twist on the popular phrase that was quickly rocking the world.
At the Sea Pines Golf Pro Shop on the Heritage Lawn between the 17th and 18th holes on the Harbour Town Golf Links course, Heritage spectators can find shirts and hats printed with the phrase "Willie Willie."
Sounds familiar right?
Sir William Innes, also known as "Willie," has long served as the RBC Heritage mascot. Willie was the captain the Society of Golfers at Blackheath in England in 1778, or so declared Charles E. Fraser when he put on the first Heritage golf tournament in 1969.
Making use of everyone's favorite plaid-dressed character at Heritage, the "Willie Willie" mantra was born as a play on the popular "Dilly Dilly" phrase.
"'Dilly dilly' has become kind of a battle cry for beer lovers everywhere, not just Bud Light drinkers I think," said Kevin White, an employee at the Sea Pines Pro Shop on Heritage Lawn. "It's kind of been a fun thing so far this year, so we tried to make it our own thing for the tournament and get people’s attention."
White said he sold about 15 of the "Willie Willie" shirts Friday at the booth.
"People come in and ask us about them and if they're related to the beer commercial," White said. "...They've been loving it and asking for their sizes all day."
The "Dilly Dilly" phrase is not banned at RBC Heritage golf tournament, according to Toby McSwain, director of Sea Pines security.
"The only thing we don't permit is when people are heckling players, where they have a player they may not like and are talking during his back swing and stuff like that," McSwain said. "We also don't permit the general use of profanity."
McSwain said he walked six holes with Dustin Johnson and his crew on Friday and everyone seemed "pretty well behaved."
"I was around some of the biggest crowds (at RBC Heritage), and I didn't hear anything like that or profanity that would disturb play," McSwain said.
As of Saturday morning, McSwain had not heard spectators yell the phrase "Dilly Dilly," but he couldn't say the same for "Willie Willie," he said.
The "Willie Willie" shirts come in black and red and are selling for $25 and the "Willie Willie" hats come in yellow and red and are selling for $30.
