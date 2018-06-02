Finally healthy, Gainey sets sights on making US Open field

Tommy Gainey, the player called “Two Gloves” and author of one of golf’s most fascinating careers, shoots for the sport’s version of a “daily double” this week, and he goes into competition both confident and healthy.
First, the Bishopville native, who now lives in Hartsville, attempts to earn a berth in the U.S. Open in sectional qualifying on Monday in Memphis. Then, he hopes for success Thursday-Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the PGA Tour’s final stop before the Open.
“For the first time since I got hurt (back injury in April, 2016), I have no pain, no soreness and no restrictions,” he said. “The big thing is, I don’t worry about my back, and that’s important. Until you know for sure, doubt is always there.
“I don’t think most people realize how difficult it is for an athlete to come back from an injury. In golf, you’ll see guys get hurt and disappear for a while before getting back in top form. I think I’m where I need to be to compete successfully.”
That’s Tommy Gainey, always with a glass-half-full outlook despite setbacks throughout his career. If he gets knocked down, he gets back up, which his progression from the school of hard knocks to PGA Tour tourney winner proves.
He has former champion status on the 2017-18 PGA Tour, a low priority that limits his opportunities. He has made the field in only four tournaments this year, making one cut. Playing opportunities should increase after the Open.
Gainey qualified for Monday’s Sectionals with a 7-under-par 65 in local qualifying at Georgia National GC in McDonough, Ga. He kept his game sharp by competing on mini-tours until PGA Tour opportunities opened.
“Against that (PGA Tour) level of competition, your game has to have an edge, and that’s why I played the mini-tours,” he said. “If you don’t have it, you don’t have a chance.”
Between mini-tour stints, Gainey has been honing his game at Florence Country Club, a layout that, he said, “is great for my preparation. The rough, the green speeds ... they’re what I need.”
He will join about 500 players who are competing at 10 sites around the country Monday for about 85 spots in the Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island.
Gainey will be in Memphis with many of the Tour pros who have not earned exemptions. The South Carolina contingent at Memphis includes Wesley Bryan, Ben Martin, Scott Brown, Jonathan Byrd, Matt Atkins and Cody Proveaux. Former USC star Matt NeSmith will attempt to advance in California and Spartanburg’s William McGirt will be in Columbus, Ohio.
Players with South Carolina connections exempt into the field include former champions Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson plus Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Kyle Stanley and Russell Henley.
“This is a big week for me,” Gainey said. “The Open is always a goal for everyone, and it looks like I will be in the (FedEx St. Jude) field, so that’s a big opportunity. I’m looking forward to it.”
Summer amateur season heats up. The summer amateur competition starts full force this week, nationally/internationally with the Curtis Cup that will include Lexington’s Lauren Stephenson, and in the state with the Palmetto Amateur that features a strong collegiate field.
Stephenson, ranked third among women college players and fifth in the world amateur golf rankings, will represent the U.S. in the Curtis Cup competition against a team from Great Britain and Ireland. Play is set Friday-Sunday in Scarsdale, N.Y.
Stephenson, who just completed her junior year at Alabama, fashioned a record-setting 69.76 scoring average and had two wins and eight top-three finishes in 10 tournaments. Clemson star Alice Hewson is a member of the GB&I squad. Stephenson, who began her college career at Clemson, and Hewson were teammates in their freshman seasons.
Zhengkai Bai, a native of China who plays at Central Florida, defends his title in the Palmetto Amateur, set Wednesday-Saturday at Aiken’s Palmetto GC. The 84-player field includes USC’s Andrew Spiegler, who will attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open on Monday.
Four-ball champs. Brandon Truesdale (Winnsboro) and Walt Todd Jr. (Laurens) won the SCGA’s Four-Ball Championship, defeating Chris Mitchell (Prosperity) and Matt Laydon (Charleston) 4 and 3 in the title match at Musgrove Mill in Clinton.
