Bennett resurrects Windermere from the ashes

In Greek mythology, the phoenix obtained new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor. The Windermere Club’s golf course might fall in the same category.
The comparison is not that far off, superintendent Gary Bennett said.
“The course was burned up last August, and it’s totally different now,” he said in evaluating the layout designed by Pete and P.B. Dye.
Indeed, Windermere owner John Bakhaus called Bennett last summer with a “I need help” plea. Bennett, with a long history of success at courses in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, “rode around the golf course and saw weeds, different grasses on greens and no real working irrigation system to speak of.”
Nine months later, “that’s all changed,” Bennett said. “We still have a ways to go in some areas, but we’ve made a lot of progress. We’re moving forward. The greens and irrigation were priorities, and we’ve really made advancements there.”
Bennett, one of Hall of Fame teaching professional Grant Bennett’s sons, lives within golf cart distance of Windermere and had been commuting to Sumter to operate his landscaping business. Now he wears two hats — landscaper and superintendent.
“Once I got started at Windermere, I couldn’t stop,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist.”
What he called a “misapplication” on the greens prior to his arrival complicated his problems, and the 15th green presented a particular challenge with various Bermuda grasses covering 95 percent on the bent grass putting surface. “We had to get the greens ‘sprayed out’ and regrow the bent,” Bennett said.
“We had to get the irrigation to run from one control box. We’ve done both. We have our irrigation upgraded and running at night, and we’ve had no problems on our greens.”
Long range, he sees the area’s only bent grass greens converting to a variety of Bermuda grass for budgetary reasons. But for now, he’s pleased with the improvements and relishes the possibilities.
That Bennett is succeeding at Windermere is no surprise. An accomplished player _ he earned a full scholarship to then-national powerhouse Houston _ he helped his dad develop the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence and eventually became the facility’s superintendent.
He moved on to the Deer Track in Myrtle Beach, WildeWood and Crickentree in Columbia, then ventured to multiple clubs in Florida and Georgia. Because of his parents’ health, he returned to South Carolina and served at Santee National from 2005-08.
“I was out of the (superintendent) business for nine years and started in landscaping,” Bennett said. “It wasn’t because I wanted to be away from the golf courses, but who wants to hire a 60-year-old superintendent?”
Windermere did, and the results show the wisdom of the decision.
City women's tourney this week. Blythewood High player Parker Stalvey will defend her championship in the Sonic Women’s City Golf Championship this week at Mid-Carolina Club in Prosperity. The 36-hole tourney, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, adds a junior girls division this year, and almost 100 players will compete in one of the event’s four classifications.
“It’s clear golf needs more people playing, and girls especially need more competitive opportunities,” tournament chair Lynn Holmes said of decision to include the junior girls’ division. “We have great participation overall, a really diverse field.”
Proceeds benefit the Big Red Barn Retreat, a facility that offers a variety of therapeutic services for military personnel and their families at no cost. “We are thrilled to be associated with their program,” Holmes said.
Chip shots. The inaugural South Carolina Women’s Open will be played Aug. 10-12 at Seabrook Island Club, and the winner will receive a sponsor’s exemption into a LPGA Symetra Tour tournament. ... PGA HOPE is the military pillar of PGA Reach, the PGA of America’s charitable arm. PGA HOPE uses golf as part of the physical, mental and social rehabilitation profess for military veterans. PGA professional Jim Williams leads the Columbia area program and offers sessions at Indian River GC in West Columbia. Call Williams at 803-360-9408 or 843-384-2434 for details. ... Ben Dietrich, who completed his eligibility at USC this spring, has been named the Gamecocks’ assistant golf coach. He replaces Jake Amos, who held the post for two years.
