Strong field slated to mark 80th City Golf Championship

Even though the players who finished one-two in the 2017 tournament have turned professional, this week’s Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Men’s Golf Championship might feature its strongest field ever.
“From top to bottom, this year’s group is certainly right up there” with the most talented in the tournament that dates to 1936, said tournament chairman Bobby Foster, who has been associated with the event for more than 25 years.
Although there will be no defending champion, with Shane Rogan (and runner-up Bryce Howell) now in the pro ranks, former winners dot the entry list and the young guns — a sprinkling of college players and a posse of high school stalwarts — increase the depth.
“Very, very competitive,” said Allen Knight, who succeeded Foster as tournament director. “We will be close to a full field of 144 players, and I expect one of the best events in recent years.”
The 80th City Championship will be played Thursday-Saturday at Columbia Country Club with competition in four divisions: amateur, professional, senior amateur (55 and older) and super-senior amateur (65 and older). In addition, a junior champion will be crowned from the amateur field and a legends champion (70 and older) will emerge from the super seniors.
Former USC star Brent Roof, the 2009 champion, has been among the most consistent contenders through the years. He tied for third in 2017 and has four top-five finishes since winning his championship. Cole Thornton, who won in 2015 at the Country Club of Lexington, returns after a year’s absence, and 2016 champion Jarrett Grimes finished fifth a year ago.
“The depth is really outstanding,” Knight said. “Brian Lee, Eddie Hargett and Robert Dargan all have won championships, and David Dargan always seems to challenge. Add almost all of the top high school players in the area, and there are more good players now than in any of the city tournaments I have been involved with.”
Then there is Steve Liebler, who has won the title 11 times and at age 59 continues to compete in the amateur division. He did not play last year, but he tied for fifth in 2016.
The amateurs will play 54 holes with cuts in each division after two rounds. The professional champion will be crowned after 36 holes on Friday. In addition to Rogan, 2017 group winners included Burke Cromer (professional), Walter Odiorne (seniors), Mike Calkins (super seniors) and Palmer Mason (juniors).
The list of former champions includes Dustin Johnson, currently the world’s top-ranked player who won in 2003 and ’04.
Chip shots. Jensen Castle (West Columbia) and Dillon Hite (Lexington) have earned berths in the National Junior PGA Championship in Lexington, Ky. Castle won the girls’ title in the Carolinas Junior PGA, and Hite finished second in the tourney’s boys’ division. Boys’ winner Jonathan Griz (Hilton Head Island) and girls’ runnerup Katherine Schuster (Kill Devil Hills, N.C.) also advanced. ... Griz joined Jacob Bridgeman (Inman) and Nick Willis (Cowpens) in getting spots in the U.S. Junior Amateur in qualifying at the CC of South Carolina. ... Isabella Rawl (Lexington) earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69 and a berth in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur in qualifying at Beech Creek GC. Sophia Burnett (Bluffton) also advanced to the national tournament, and Jensen Castle (West Columbia) is first alternate. ... Nicholas Mayfield (Rock Hill), who has verbally committed to play at USC, birdied three of his final four holes to win the 67th Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence CC. ... Christian Salzer (Sumter/N.C. State) won the South Carolina Amateur Match-Play title with a 3 and 2 decision over Logan Sowell (Kershaw) at Furman University GC. ... The S.C. Junior Golf Foundation and the Midlands Golf Course Owners Association are offering VIP Value Books at a special price starting Monday and continuing through Aug. 1. Get both the Platinum and Gold books, which offer play at 29 courses, and a “cart-fee only” round at Golden Hills for $80. For information, call the SCGA (803-732-9311) or go online to www.scmidlandsgolf.org. Part of the proceeds benefit junior golf in the state.
