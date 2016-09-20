Tuesday’s Midlands scores

Girls tennis
Ashley Hall 8, Heathwood Hall 1
Singles: Linsey Yarborough (AH) d. Francis James 6-3, 6-3; Hannah Ruthers (AH) d. Olivia Merritt 6-0, 6-1; Addison Proper (AH) d. Carter Smith 6-2, 6-0; Anna Bitter (AH) d. Caroline Bunch 6-4, 6-0; Marissa Dye (AH) d. Kit Mullins 6-0, 6-1; Kitty Goldman (AH) d. Isabelle Lord 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Ruthers/Dye (AH) d. Merritt/Mullins 8-0; Barr/Lord (HH) d. Settles/St. Laurent 8-6; Divers/Kirkland (AH) d. Gaton/McInnis 8-6.
River Bluff 5, Spring Valley 1
Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) d. Claire Floyd 6-1, 6-1; Victoria Votion (RB) d. Kate McMillan 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Roquemore (RB) d. Chloe Vanderberg 6-1, 6-3; Liyin Zhu (RB) d. Na'ama Hoffman 6-2, 6-2; Shelby Byers (RB) d. Chyna Thompson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Jillian Leitzsey/Elli Delk (RB) d. Pallavi Rao/Taylor Williams 7-6, 2-6, 10-5.
Ben Lippen 5, Hammond 4
Singles: Caroline Eckstrom (BL) d. Mikenzie Turner 7-5, 6-3; Lily Meetze (BL) d. Marchant Harris 6-2, 6-3; Amelia Murphy (BL) d. Claire Lewis 6-2, 6-2; Maggie Irvin (H) d. Graham Caulk 7-5, 2-6 , 10-4; Mikayla Turner (H) d. Elizabeth Hanners 7-5, 6-3; Adeline Lundy (H) d. Hannah Hicken 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Eckstrom/Meetze (BL) d. Mikenzie Turner/Lewis 8-4; Harris/Weaver (H) d. Murphy/Caulk 9-8; Hicken/Rue (BL)d. Irvin/Lundy 9-8.
Blythewood 5, Lexington 1
Singles: Hannah Myers (B) d. Callie Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Jordan Slagle (B) d. Rebecca Bryan 6-3, 6-3; Sophie Carlton (B) d Caroline Goodman 7-5, 6-3; Jenna Kramer (B) d. Claudia Santillam-Vazquez 0-6, 6-4, 1-0; Alexia Pryor (B) d. Reet Verma 7-6, 7-5. Doubles: Maryann Garvin/Emma Whetsell (L) d. Savannah Kitowicz/Kinsey Todd 6-3, 1-6, 1-0.
Volleyball
Heathwood Hall 3, Wilson Hall 1
Scores: 25-14, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19
Hammond 3, Ben Lippen 2
Scores: 25-17, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8
Hammond hitters: Cleo Ogburu 17 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces, 10 digs; Morgan Walker 12 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces.
Blythewood 3, Lexington 1
Scores: 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 31-29
River Bluff 3, Spring Valley 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Girls golf
A.C. Flora 223, Brookland-Cayce 235, Airport 241.
Medalist: Sara McInnis 47
Late Monday
Girls tennis
Laurens 4, Saluda 3
Saluda winners: Singles: Lakin Rita. Doubles: Sarah Shore and Lakin Rita; Madisn Price and Destany Stephens.
