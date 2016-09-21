Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High school
Cross Country
Body Shop Invitational
Boys
Top 10 teams: 1. Lexington 36; 2. Blythewood 92; 3. Dutch Fork 98; 4. River Bluff 111; 5. Airport 143; 6. Ridge View 156; 7. Pelion 167; 8. A.C. Flora 177; 9. Cardinal Newman 213; 10. Porter-Gaud 231
Top 10 finishers: Weston Hutton (Lex) 16:54; 2. Joshua Bowers (Blyth) 16:54; 3. Dan Bell (Lex) 16:56; 4. Michael Cook (Air) 17:03; 5. Jackson Jordan (DF) 17:06; 6. Andrew Iamberson (ACF) 17:07; 7. David Cook (Air) 17:11; 8. Kenneth Vowles (DF) 17:16; 9. Jeffrey Keene (Lex) 17:26; 10. Judah Ellison (PG) 17:29
Girls
Top 10 teams: 1. Dutch Fork 24; 2. A.C. Flora 40; 3. Lexington 58; 4. River Bluff 74; 5. Porter-Gaud 90; 6. Blythewood 120; 7. Pelion 124; 8. Heathwood Hall 146; 9. Cardinal Newman 172; 10. Irmo 232
Top 10 finishers: 1. Maryah Nasir (HH) 19:48; 2. Riley Stuart (RB) 20:16; 3. Hannah Twine (ACF) 20:26; 4. Sara Steger (DF) 20:36; 5. Brianna Hartley (DF) 20:42; 6. Karina Tata (ACF) 20:50; 7. Anna Jenkins (DF) 20:53; 8. Mia Perry (DF) 20:55; 9. Pippa Richter (ACF) 20:57; 10. Janie Reed (Lex) 21:02
Volleyball
Saluda 3, Ridge Spring-Monetta 1
25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14
Girls Tennis
Late Tuesday
Gilbert 6, Midland Valley 0
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh d. Kristina Rhoden 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Perry d. Leah Padgett 6-1, 6-2; Abby Kandare d. Jordan Morgan 6-3, 6-3; Emily Miller d. Natalie Ruvalcaba 6-2,6-1; Shelby Humphries d.Carson Rodgers 7-6, 2-6, 10-8. Doubles: Madison Brown/ Emily Lewis d. Brooke Henderson/Haylie Fittery 6-3, 6-1.
Dutch Fork 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Allison Walsh (DF) def. Holly Smith (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Campanella (DF) def. Kallie Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-0; Megan Barkley (DF) def. Kassie Lee (WK) 6-1, 6-0; Jenna Bradfute (DF) def. Maria Lavidia (WK) 6-1, 6-2; Cameron Ward (DF) def. Khloe Lee (WK) 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Rachel Brannigan/Celine Robinson (DF) def. McKayla Trongo/Olivia Jordan (WK) 6-1, 6-1.
Girls golf
Late Tuesday
Gilbert 227, Midland Valley 232
Gilbert medalist: Kaylee Price 49.
