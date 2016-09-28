Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Golf
River Bluff 201, Chapin 205, Gilbert 224
Medalist: Kaylee Price (G) 45.
Girls Tennis
Lexington 5, White Knoll 1
Singles: Callie Lewis (L) d. Holly Smith 6-0, 6-2; Rebecca Bryan (L) d. Kallie Lee 6-2, 6-1; Kassie Lee (WK) d. Caroline Goodman 1-4, retired with injury; Claudia Santillan-Vasquez (L) d. Maria Laudia 6-2, 6-1; Reet Verma (L) d. Khloe Lee 6-1 6-1. Doubles: Maryann Garvin and Hannah Boyer (L) d. McKayla Trongo and Olivia Jordan 7-5, 6-4.
Track & Field
Wilson Hall Invitational at Patriot Park
Heathwood Hall 53, Porter Gaud 66, Wilson Hall 66, Trinity Byrnes 82, Thomas Sumter 108, Ben Lippen 111, Manning 230, Orangeburg Prep 250, Lake City 273, Calhoun Academy 296.
Football
Friday’s Games
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Airport at Midland Valley
Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
Blythewood at Dutch Fork
Broome at Mid-Carolina
C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep
Chapin at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Columbia at Fairfield Central
Eau Claire at Saluda
Gray Coll. at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Hammond at Augusta Christian
Jefferson Davis at WW King
Lancaster at Westwood
Lee Central at North Central
Lexington at River Bluff
Lower Richland at North Augusta
Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood
Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy
Northside Christian at St. John’s Christian
Pelion at Brookland-Cayce
Richard Winn at Andrew Jackson
Richland Northeast at York
Ridge View at South Pointe
Swansea at Gilbert
White Knoll at Irmo
Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall
Woodruff at Newberry
