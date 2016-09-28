High School Sports

September 28, 2016 11:05 PM

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Golf

River Bluff 201, Chapin 205, Gilbert 224

Medalist: Kaylee Price (G) 45.

Girls Tennis

Lexington 5, White Knoll 1

Singles: Callie Lewis (L) d. Holly Smith 6-0, 6-2; Rebecca Bryan (L) d. Kallie Lee 6-2, 6-1; Kassie Lee (WK) d. Caroline Goodman 1-4, retired with injury; Claudia Santillan-Vasquez (L) d. Maria Laudia 6-2, 6-1; Reet Verma (L) d. Khloe Lee 6-1 6-1. Doubles: Maryann Garvin and Hannah Boyer (L) d. McKayla Trongo and Olivia Jordan 7-5, 6-4.

Track & Field

Wilson Hall Invitational at Patriot Park

Heathwood Hall 53, Porter Gaud 66, Wilson Hall 66, Trinity Byrnes 82, Thomas Sumter 108, Ben Lippen 111, Manning 230, Orangeburg Prep 250, Lake City 273, Calhoun Academy 296.

Football

Friday’s Games

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Airport at Midland Valley

Batesburg-Leesville at Allendale-Fairfax

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Blythewood at Dutch Fork

Broome at Mid-Carolina

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep

Chapin at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Columbia at Fairfield Central

Eau Claire at Saluda

Gray Coll. at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Hammond at Augusta Christian

Jefferson Davis at WW King

Lancaster at Westwood

Lee Central at North Central

Lexington at River Bluff

Lower Richland at North Augusta

Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood

Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy

Northside Christian at St. John’s Christian

Pelion at Brookland-Cayce

Richard Winn at Andrew Jackson

Richland Northeast at York

Ridge View at South Pointe

Swansea at Gilbert

White Knoll at Irmo

Wilson Hall at Heathwood Hall

Woodruff at Newberry

